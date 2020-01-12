advertisement

The English wicket keeper Jos Buttler apologized for his verbal volleyball in the second test against South Africa, but wondered whether the television viewers should have access to the audio from stump microphones.

Buttler was fined 15 percent and got one mistake after swearing to the South African all-rounder Vernon Philander late in the day.

Big Bash: Shane Warne has supported the rejected trio of Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell and Mitch Marsh to form Australia’s T20 World Cup squad according to its outstanding shape in this year’s Big Bash.

“I fully understand that it is our duty as role models to act in a certain way,” said Buttler.

“I want to apologize and understand that this is not the right way to behave. I take the punch on the wrist.

“It was the heat of the moment and a little red fog. But everything is done and can now be swept under the carpet so that we can continue. “

When asked whether the sound from the stump microphones should be available to the public, Buttler said most players were against it.

“There are sometimes high emotions in test cricket. There may be things that mean nothing, but it can come across very badly for the viewers at home, ”he said.

“It’s a difficult question, we understand that having blunt microphones to hear a bit of what’s going on increases the viewing experience.

“But I think players like to think about what’s going on on the pitch, stay on the pitch and aren’t necessarily heard by everyone at home.”

Buttler was of the opinion that England in Cape Town, with its attempts to unsettle the batsmen at home, created energy around the bat.

“It’s easy to say that singing is the way to do things, but your actions also speak a clear language. One of the good things in this last game was the way we hunted as a team, ”he said.

“We have a number of young people under the age of 24 at their side who have been fantastic at generating energy around the racket and putting pressure on opponents.

“The two games were played in a great atmosphere, they were fiercely competitive and the series is very well set up 1-1.” The third test begins on Thursday at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth.

Originally published as Buttler, he wants his dirty tirade to be “swept under the carpet”. , , and stump microphones away

