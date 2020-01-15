advertisement

England captain Joe Root promised not to take any risk to the fitness of pace bowlers Jofra Archer and Mark Wood on the eve of the third test against South Africa.

An England inspired by Ben Stokes won the series with four games in one fell swoop in Cape Town eight days ago.

The fame came at a price though, as James Anderson was excluded from the rest of the tour due to a rib problem.

advertisement

This means a potential opening for Wood or Archer, both of whom are capable of reaching 90 mph frequently, provided their own injury symptoms are OK.

READ|

Kohli named ODI and test team captain of the year

Archer has canceled the previous test due to an elbow problem, while Wood has not played competitively since the English cricket championship final victory over South Africa in June.

“This decision was not made,” Root said at a press conference regarding Anderson’s replacement.

“It is important to use the Wednesday session and make sure that we really know exactly where everyone is.

“We need to find out and make sure that we are really getting into a five-day game to face the challenges that come up physically and mentally when we haven’t played for a while.”

“It is sensible to hold back, get more information about the field and more information about where they are.

“If they have proven fit, if they have jumped through every tire and worked very hard to get back there, you have to give them that opportunity.”

READ|

Rohit is ICC ODI Player of the Year, Kohli receives the Spirit of Cricket Award

Chris Woakes is an alternative if England doesn’t choose Archer or Wood, but there’s no doubt that choosing one of the speed merchants adds an extra charm.

Wood’s most recent test appearance brought him the first 5-41 hits thanks to a scorching spell before he was named man of the game in a 232 run demolition from the West Indies in St. Lucia.

“With Mark, when you watch the last summer of cricket he played, he actually has a lot of injury-free cricket games behind him. This is proof of how hard he worked on his rehab and that his body was involved various things is done. It has been well managed by medical personnel, “said Root.

“The reason we kicked him back is because of the story. If he bowls 100 percent at a speed of over 150 km / h, the skills he has at this pace will cause problems and be a great asset.” Test cricket. “

READ|

Leave test cricket alone, says Ian Botham

Leading player

Root confirmed that a specialist for the attack in England will be in Port Elizabeth. Dom Bess is expected to keep his place in front of the uncovered Matt Parkinson after Jack Leach has returned home due to illness.

England’s decision maker could once again be Stokes, who was named Player of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC) after a phenomenal 2019 year in red and white format.

“It is difficult to say more superlatives, it is the right decision and it could not have been anyone else,” added his captain.

“The way he performed in all formats was fantastic. In my opinion he is definitely the world’s leading player right now.”

advertisement