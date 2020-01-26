advertisement

England consolidated its dominance in the fourth test against South Africa and ended the third day with a 465 lead in Johannesburg.

After Mark Wood kicked the host out for 183, England decided against enforcing the follow-on and instead built on its 217-run first-inning advantage.

Captain Joe Root led the way with a 58, his wicket ended the tourist’s fun when Faf du Plessis made a breathtaking one-hand capture to give Beuran Hendricks his first 5: 6 (5: 64) test at the debut.

This gave the Proteas some pleasure on an otherwise frustrating day and will have to return on Monday to avoid a 1-3 defeat.

South Africa resumed work at 88: 6 on Sunday and faced a tough battle that became all the more difficult as Vernon Philander fell in the first full overtaking maneuver of the day on his last test trip.

Chris Woakes claimed that Scalp and Ben Stokes were responsible for the stubborn Dwaine Pretorius (37), but it was impressive Wood (5-46) that won Quinton de Kock’s key wicket for 76.

Dane Paterson was Wood’s last victim when South Africa’s gloomy innings ended and England decided to hit for the rest of the day.

Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley had a starting run of 107 runs in the first innings, this time making 56 before Pretorius fired the first.

Joe Denly was cheap for Paterson when he pounced on his own stumps while Sibley was looking for a patient 44.

There were some typically ambitious hits in a 24-ball cameo by Ben Stokes that resulted in 28 runs and six limits as Root steadily approached its half-century as partners came and went at regular intervals.

Wood increased his bowling performance by 18 runs with 12 balls, and Root was the last man to fall. Du Plessis showed excellent athleticism and incredible handling to grab a fast moving ball deep to his right.

