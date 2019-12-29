advertisement

First test, day four: South Africa 284 (Q de Kock 96, S Broad 4-58, S Curran 4-58) and 272 (H van der Dussen 51, V Philander 46, J Archer 5-102) defeated England 181 (J Denly 50, V. Philander 4-16, K. Rabada 3-68) and 268 (R. Burns 84, J. Root 48, K. Rabada 4-103) with 107 runs.

To help a nation whose cricket is in crisis, South Africa defeated England with 107 runs at Centurion. In fact, England didn’t lose that match on the last day. It was her stroke on the second afternoon and her bowling on the third morning that gave the initiative to the South Africans who kept their nerve and discipline afterwards. The wickets were shared among South African bowlers, but perhaps the crucial contribution to a bowler-friendly interface came from Quinton de Kock, the game’s highest runscorer.

England was severely hampered by a flu virus during the game, which affected not only the preparation but also the well-being of some players during the game. Still, they will admit that they were absolutely inconsistent in certain sections of a competition that was always addicting, as hitting was never an easy operation. Before the Cape Town test on January 3rd, you need to recover quickly physically and mentally.

Despite all their struggles, England never managed to stay ahead on the last day. The South Africans remained patient and persistent. On Sunday morning, 50 runs counted for the loss of two gates, in contrast to the 124 runs England had granted in the first session on Saturday. Vernon Philander started with a number of virgins and there were only two hits in the first half hour, both from Joe Denly’s bat, a four-glider, and a pretty grand six-man from Kasigo Rabada.

Rory Burns could not find the fluency of the previous evening. His first single was dangerous, a knock on a short leg let him out of his crease and the substitute Rudi Second’s throw missed the stumps and caused a fall. There would not be many runs for Burns anymore. Perhaps relieved that the drip-drip torture in front of Philander had ended, Burns tried to get Anrich Nortje’s second shipment of the day and could only gently splice it to the middle.

Joe Roots England suffered a severe first test defeat in Pretoria. Photo: Stu Forster / Getty

Denly played two more eye-catching pull shots, but then went to Dwaine Pretorius when he tried to ride on the leg side. As is increasingly the case, Denly had composed the role in a technically sound, spirited way, without being able to produce really significant innings. Mind you, it wasn’t easy out there, as Root was about to find out. He was hit on the hand and wrist by lifters from Nortje when England crawled into the break.

The pace increased half an hour after lunch. Keshav Maharaj was called and his first overtaking maneuver broke three boundaries when Stokes came out of his hull after a punch and additional cover. Thirty runs came in five overs, but then Maharaj struck, triggering an Imran Tahir-style celebration. The dismissal of Stokes now triggers such a reaction. Stokes had tried too late to cut a ball that was spinning before hitting the stumps with a thin edge. Now the South Africans started to breathe easier, although Root still showed good judgment at the other end.

Jonny Bairstow survived until Rabada took the second new ball. He majestically cut the first delivery of Rabada to the square leg boundary; The next was a wide swinging half-volley that caught Bairstow’s attention. He cut it hard but straight into the safe hands of Zubayr Hamza in the gutter.

The South Africans soon had their first win in six friendly games. Root might not be 100 percent fit, but he had fought with skill and determination, and had used every opportunity to take advantage of the shorter deliveries and fight the good ones. But on the 48th he pushed in front of the relentless Nortje and pushed himself behind the stumps to De Kock.

England had to fall back on Plan B, which should beat and hope without the window decoration. But that didn’t work out very well. Curran severed a few borders, but stopped when Rabada appeared and he was caught. Jofra Archer may have an eye for a white ball, but not yet a red one in Test Cricket. he was soon caught slipping. Jos Buttler was stranded and managed to take some spectacular shots when the game ended. – Guardian

