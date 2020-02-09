advertisement

Scotland 6 England 13

England defies the treacherous conditions that Storm Ciara brought to Murrayfield to beat Scotland 13: 6.

Swirling wind and driving rain turned the competition of the second round into a lottery when points became a valuable commodity, which was fought fiercely in a terrible spectacle beyond the tension that had arisen.

advertisement

Owen Farrell and Adam Hastings’ penalty shoot-out resulted in a 3: 3 draw in the last quarter. It was not until the 70th minute that England set the decisive moment and won the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017.

They thought they had met moments earlier when Owen Farrell appeared to have taken advantage of Stuart Hogg’s hesitation under the posts, but the following five-meter scramble started a barrage on the line that ended when Ellis Genge hung up.

Scotland started the second half like a freight train, but the collapse of the standard broke the foundation and England ruthlessly exploited its weakness.

Victory ended the run with two losses that put Eddie Jones under pressure, while the Scots could secure at least one bonus point with a late penalty from Hastings.

Aside from a poorly advised up and down in the wind, England’s early kicking was wise when Farrell drilled the ball deep to prevent it from breaking off course, although the captain was struck by a gust when he tried his first penalty.

Englishman Ellis Genge takes on the six-nation game against Scotland in Murrayfield. Photo: David Rogers / Getty Images

A second attempt shortly thereafter was successful, and when Scotland applied pressure with a sideways wiping distance from George Ford, they escaped their 22nd as they continued to fall on the right side of referee Pascal Gauzere.

The chances of an attack were still slim, but they continued to give way, albeit against English strikers who fought hard against Tom Curry and Sam Underhill and produced steals on the ground. The unpredictable circumstances again played a role when a second Farrell penalty was pulled out and although Hogg made a huge bump with every rebound, his team insisted on putting pressure on themselves, although the wind was generally on their backs.

Hastings kicked the ball straight in the middle and Jamie George was headstrong with a lineout throw when both sides made mistakes in dirty weather that destroyed the game as a spectacle.

Finally, the impulses accelerated when a dummy from Rory Sutherland separated the white shirts in the second half and asked the props to run down a marauding field.

A sustained attack on the line failed to penetrate the defense, but Scotland received an offside penalty that allowed Hastings to score three priceless points. Hogg knew the difficulty of going into the wind and jumped out of his 22. When his run came to an end, he sent the ball into contact to trigger another wave of forward attacks.

Just as England seemed to be escaping the siege of a Scrum penalty and Rolling Mauling, Ford sent the ball in direct contact again and then Elliot Daly followed.

Scotland’s free kick had stopped working, but Farrell, with Genge holding the ball up, could not make her pay for a penalty. The pendulum swung when Hogg was not convinced when he tried to take a kick, and although an attempt was averted, he had allowed a five-meter scrum that would allow Genge to storm with Farrell.

Scotland: Hogg; Maitland, Jones, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, price; Sutherland, Brown, Fagerson; Cummings, gray; Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury. replacement: McInally for Brown (52), Harris for Jones, Toolis for Cummings (both 56), Berghan for Fagerson, Dell for Sutherland (both 61), Haining for Bradbury (75). Not used: Horne, Hutchinson.

England: Furbank; May, Joseph, Farrell, Daly; Ford, Heinz; Vunipola George, Sinckler; Itoje, Kruis; Ludlam, Underhill, Curry. replacement: Lawes for Ludlam (52), Genge for Vunipola (57), Youngs for Heinz (59), Earl for Underhill (66), Launchbury for Kruis (71). Not used: Dunn, Stuart, Devoto. Ref: Pascal Gauzere (France).

advertisement