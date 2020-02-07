advertisement

As of February 10, 2020, ing. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, Director of Engineering and Communication Infrastructure, to succeed Eng Godfrey Mutabazi as Acting Executive Director (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – ICT Minister Judith Nabakooba chose Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo to replace Eng Godfrey Mutabaazi, whose contract as executive director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has come to an end.

Minister Nabakooba, in a letter dated Friday, February 7, 2020, noted ing. Kaggwa Sewankambo, who was director of engineering and communications infrastructure, took over on an interim basis until a technical director was appointed.

UCC management confirmed the new changes in a public statement.

“This is to inform the communications sector and the general public that from February 10, 2020, ing. Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, director of engineering and communications infrastructure at the Uganda Communications Commission, will act as the interim executive director of the, in accordance with section 16 of Uganda’s communications law, “said a statement. press release in part.

“This follows the expiration of Mr. Mutabazo’s term as executive director of the UCC and, as such, we take this opportunity to thank Mr. Mutabazi for the enormous contribution he has made to the ‘UCC and the communications industry.’

Eng. Mutabazi who replaced Eng. Patrick Masambu in 2010 chaired one of the fastest growing sectors in Uganda.

Under his leadership, UCC has seen growth in mobile and fixed subscriptions, from less than 50,000 active lines in 1996 to 24 million in 2018, according to statistics shared by Ibrahim Bbosa, director of consumer affairs at UCC.

MTN Uganda CEO Wim Vanhelleputte congratulated Mutabazi for registering his SIM card.

“… One of the best decisions the UCC has ever made is to lead the use of biometrics for the registration and verification of SIM cards.”

He also congratulated UCC for attracting global brands to the market, including Huawei, Ericsson, MTN Uganda, Vodafone (left), Airtel Uganda, Liquid / Infocom, Simbanet / Wanainchi Group, Lycamobile and Multichoice.

Other multinationals include Star Times, DHL, FEDEX, Smile Communications, Google, Seacom, UTL, Kwese TV, Nation Medi Group and Azam Television.

Uganda is now the continent’s leader in the most liberalized broadcasting industry, with approximately 292 licensed FM radios and more than 35 television stations.

There are more than 40 free-to-air TV channels and the completion of analog-to-digital migrations should be mentioned despite some challenges.

The country also has coverage of over 90% of the population with a basic cellular network signal and is now considering national roaming which will further improve the same.

All of this is supported by innovative licensing, prudent monitoring, inspection, supervision, control and regulation.

