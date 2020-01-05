advertisement

January 5, 2020 against Steve Hanley

Many of us have tunnel vision in the field of energy storage. We think lithium-ion batteries are the beginning, the middle and the end of the discussion. This is largely due to Elon Musk and Tesla, who have built their incredible history of success, both in transportation and energy storage on lithium-ion batteries. Yet there are other types of storage solutions, many of which in 2020 begin to share the spotlight with lithium-ion batteries.

The Advanced Research Projects Agency of the US Department of Energy – ARPA-E – finances research by 10 organizations with one common goal: creating long-term energy storage systems that cost $ 0.05 per kilowatt hour or less. Five of the projects are planned for completion in 2020 and the rest in 2o21. After they are completed. ARPA-E intends to finance small-scale field trials to determine which are commercially viable. According to PV Magazine, the research falls into various general categories.

Sulfur power batteries

Form Energy, a startup in Somerville, Massachusetts, is staffed by people with previous experience at Tesla, Aquion and A123. It works on sulfur power batteries, saying it will “enable full week backup options by a factor of 10 or more,” said co-founder Marco Ferrara. Sulfur power batteries have the lowest chemical costs of all rechargeable batteries, but have low efficiency. Form Energy is working on new anode and cathode formulations, membranes and physical system designs to increase efficiency

United Technologies is working with Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, MIT and Pennsylvania State University to investigate sulfur and manganese batteries. The goal is to “overcome system control challenges and unwanted crossover of active materials through the membrane.”

Electricity to hydrogen

As renewable sources occur more frequently, there will be cases where the supply of electricity exceeds demand. What to do with the excess? One solution is to use it to break water into its component parts – hydrogen and oxygen. The hydrogen produced can later be used to make electricity in fuel cells, but the conversion of energy from one form to another is not always very efficient.

A team at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, is working to improve that efficiency by creating an advanced regenerative fuel cell – a single device that functions both as a fuel cell and as an electrolyzer. The device the team is working on converts hydrogen and oxygen into hydrogen peroxide instead of water. “The advantage of using peroxide instead of water is a higher efficiency in both loading and unloading the system,” says ARPA-E.

Zinc bromine batteries

Primus Power is already making zinc bromide batteries. With the help of ARPA-E, it aims to “eliminate the need for a separator to keep the reactants apart when being charged” by “utilizing the way zinc and bromine behave in the cell”. The new configuration is expected to save all the electrolyte in a single tank rather than multiple cells, reducing the amount of hardware needed to complete a system, which lowers costs.

Thermovoltaics

Antora Energy uses electricity to heat carbon blocks to more than 2,000 ° C. To generate electricity, the carbon blocks are exposed to thermovoltaic panels. With the ARPA-E grant, Antora will develop a “thermovoltaic heat engine” to double the efficiency of the panel through new materials and a “smart system design”.

Electricity to magnesium manganese

A team from Michigan State University is working on a system that heats magnesium-manganese oxide particles so that they are hot enough to release oxygen. To generate electricity, the system will allow air to pass over the remaining magnesium manganese particles and initiate a chemical reaction that releases heat to power a gas turbine generator.

Electricity for heating

Three projects will focus on increasing the efficiency of storing electricity as heat and then using the heat to power a turbine generator set.

A proposal from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory uses electricity to heat cheap solid particles to more than 1,100 ° C. The particles can be stored for several days in isolated silos. To make electricity, the hot particles heat a working fluid to power a combined cycle turbine from Brayton Energy that is attached to a generator. The Colorado School of Mines is a partner in the project.

Brayton Energy itself is working on a “reversing, counter-rotating turbine design, where each turbo-machining phase is designed to work as both a compressor and a turbine, alternating between loading and unloading cycles.” The approach is expected to both increase efficiency and reduce capital costs by simplifying the system.

Echogen, specialized in waste heat recovery, will use electricity to heat a cheap material such as sand or concrete. Later, that heat can be used to raise the temperature of liquid carbon dioxide previously brought to supercritical pressure. The heated, supercritical carbon dioxide would then expand through a turbine to generate electricity.

Pressurize water

Quidnet Energy is developing a process to pump water into ‘closed underground rock, creating high pressure’. With its ARPA-E grant, Quidnet will demonstrate that it can generate electricity from water stored under pressure and find suitable means to make the process work in multiple regions in the United States.

Storage of liquid air energy

Highview Power and Encore Renewable Energy have announced plans to jointly develop the first long-term storage system for liquid air and energy in the United States. To be located in North Vermont, the new facility supplies at least 50 MW over a period of at least 8 hours.

In the new system, off-peak current will be used to clean and compress air. It will then be stored as a liquid at approximately 320 ° F in an insulated tank. When there is a high demand for electricity and more valuable, the gas is heated under pressure and used to run a turbine to make electricity.

Highview Power says that the CRYOBattery costs about half as much as the storage of lithium-ion batteries and in terms of performance is equivalent to conventional thermal and nuclear basic charge power. The project is the first of many large-scale utility energy storage projects that Highview Power plans to develop in the United States. The company says its system can store energy for weeks at the lowest cost for long-term storage. It also offers many of the network services that are normally associated with the storage of lithium-ion batteries, such as market arbitrage, frequency management, reserve and management of network restrictions.

The takeaway meals

Energy storage is an essential part of the transition to clean electricity without emissions. Some of the proposals financed by ARPA-E sound a bit too complex and complicated to be practical. Every energy conversion involves unavoidable losses. The efficiency of some systems seems questionable.

On the other hand, many people were keen on electric cars powered by hundreds, if not thousands, of laptop batteries. Thanks to Tesla, no one thinks anything strange is going on. Fundamental research is exactly that. What we learn from our failures can often be just as valuable as what we learn from our successes.

The only thing that we can take away from all these experiments is that energy storage will be cheaper in the future, and that is very good for a world that is struggling with heat depletion through traditional thermal generation strategies.

