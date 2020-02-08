advertisement

KAMPALA – The Minister of Energy and Mining Development, Mary Gorette Kitutu, urged more women to join the technology industry to exploit the large number of opportunities there.

Addressing the African Women in Technology conference on the main campus of Kampala International University in Kansanga, Ggaba Road, Kampala on Friday, Kitutu said that women should not be underestimated when it comes to seizing opportunities in the tech industry.

“You shouldn’t underestimate yourself. Apply for these technology courses and continue your education. “Kitutu told the more than 100 women gathered at the conference.

Leading by example, the minister said that women can do more to penetrate the technology industry in particular and the scientific field in general.

She pointed out that women in technology in Uganda are estimated at 28% of the total technology practitioners, which she says is still low, but there are more opportunities in sectors like oil and gas. gas.

“We have to do more. We, the older generation, have tried because we now run some of the most important departments in the country, such as energy and health. She said.

She also thanked the International University of Kampala for offering scholarships to girls and encouraged the vice-rector of the university, Dr Mouhammed Mpezamihingo, who was present, to implore more girls to take science lessons. .

For its part, it is committed to providing more opportunities for KIU students to do internships at the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

