advertisement

January 23, 2020 against Tina Casey

Just in time for the next revolution in the world of information and communication technology, a Swiss-based consortium has devised a proven formula to dramatically improve energy efficiency in data centers. That’s all well and good, but the same consortium warns that the next big wave of energy-guzzling activity will sneak out of data centers and snoop into the edge computing area, where on-site processors dominate factories, buildings, vehicles, and equipment.

advertisement

Energy efficiency and decarbonization

First the bad news. Although energy efficiency is often referred to as the ‘low-hanging fruit’ of carbon-free, rapid and sustainable growth in the ICT field will continue to offset the impact of efficiency improvements until energy producers stop digging up new carbon from the underground.

The situation is analogous to the massive tree planting schemes that are currently underway. Trees collect carbon in the air, but they do not reduce the amount of new carbon forced into the air by energy producers.

On the other hand, energy efficiency opens the door to a greater use of renewable energy, and that is where the new consortium will have maximum impact.

A new impulse for data center energy efficiency

The data center corner is a focus of energy policy in Switzerland because it is a favorite host for the IT industry. Although data centers currently account for only 1% of electricity consumption worldwide, the figure in Switzerland was close to 3% in 2015. That may not sound so much, but it is sufficient to focus the sector on broad policy measures.

The new consortium actually has a dual mission that consists of decarbonization and energy efficiency. To this end, it has collected a powerful range of firepower, under the newly formed organization Swiss Datacenter Efficiency Association (SDEA).

On the business side, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and the digitalalswitzerland branch organization are founders, with the Swiss Telecommunications Association, Green IT Switzerland and the Swiss Data Center Association also founders.

Academic partners are École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne and the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts. The renewable energy-oriented SwissEnergy program of the Swiss Federal Office for Energy accelerates support for a good measure.

Enormous energy savings with current technology

So far, the consortium has demonstrated its energy efficiency approach in a group of 10 pilot facilities. Among the group, energy savings varied up to 70%. Five of the participants also use 100% renewable energy.

The model has already had an impact on energy policy in Switzerland, with the Canton of Geneva planning to incorporate parts of it into new laws for building data centers.

The next steps for the consortium include bringing the European Commission and the United Nations.

Pursuing energy efficiency to the edge

The most important thing about the new energy efficiency model is the fact that the technology for reducing electricity consumption is well under control.

The challenge is to motivate companies and developers to adopt new standards and upgrade existing infrastructure. To this end, the consortium has developed a threefold “data center efficiency label” that takes into account on-site energy recycling and general energy efficiency. A fourth “plus” distinction depends on the total carbon footprint of the data center.

The problem, SDEA emphasizes, is that edge computing takes over where Moore’s law ends.

As silicon chips reach their physical capacity for density and efficiency, IT operations decentralize under the somewhat mysterious category of edge computing, which simply refers to locating data equipment at or near the data source.

“Continued growth in IT performance can only be achieved by building more infrastructure, including data centers that are closer to the data sources,” explains Babak Falsafi, professor at the School of Computer and Communication Sciences at EPFL. Falsafi also established the consortium of the EcoCloud industry academy school.

Decentralization of energy efficiency in the ICT universe will become a difficult line, especially here in the US, where the image is hampered by new federal policies that are reversing energy efficiency standards.

Nevertheless, there are many signs that the trend of data center energy efficiency will continue to develop, regardless of federal policy, in line with other efficiency initiatives. The Better Buildings Initiative of the Energy Department, for example, is still involved and the agency still takes energy-saving performance contracts as a bottom-line motivator for improvement.

It turns out that just two months ago Hewlett Packard Enterprise also started a multi-year data center collaboration with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory of the Energy Department, using another collaboration between the company and the Energy Department initiative called Path Forward.

CleanTechnica contacts Hewlett Packard Enterprise for more insights into US energy efficiency, so keep an eye on us.

Follow me on twitter.

Photo (cropped): thanks to Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Follow CleanTechnica on Google News.

It will make you happy and help you live the rest of your life in peace.





About the author

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems. Tina’s articles are regularly reposted on Reuters, Scientific American and many other sites. Opinions are her own opinion. Follow her on Twitter @TinaMCasey and Google+.









advertisement