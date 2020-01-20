advertisement

The subject of energy efficient buildings continues to come up. I spent time this week talking to the CEO of an urban modeling company about the possible ways in which their product could be linked to this goal, both at a residential and a commercial level. At a local climate action conference at the end of last year, a large part of a session was devoted to making buildings use less energy, with decreasing climate yields when energy becomes low in carbon and with a relatively low climate value already in a jurisdiction with only 15 grams of CO2e per kWh. electricity.

But that does not mean that building efficiency has no significant merit, not even near the endgame of low-carbon and electrification of everything, an endgame we have not yet achieved. Today’s efficiency improvements will pay off with climate and cost benefits for the next 20-30 years, and although I project lower electricity prices in 2050, efficiency would still be cheaper than the alternative. Where the climate trend versus the cost-benefit curve will also vary in each jurisdiction, with one of the neighboring jurisdictions still seeing 800 grams of CO2e per kWh and a new government that is much less committed to reducing that figure.

And that is where machine learning comes in handy. Several companies use the technology to optimize the energy consumption in buildings.

Let’s start our tour with EP&T Global. The company was founded in 1993 in Australia and has focused on commercial energy and water efficiency in buildings for 27 years. It has branches all over the world, so it deserves the worldwide name. The worldwide installations of its EdgeZeus IoT sensors and software bring 4.5 billion data sets on commercial building performance every year, making it a large data set that I can win for the greatest optimisations. And it does too. The company applies machine learning to the data to sort signals of noise and to identify the combination of the biggest changes in its customers’ buildings, both in terms of immediate environmental settings and more important interventions.

Verdigris, the next stop on our tour, is a newer company founded around IoT and advanced analysis in the San Francisco Bay region in 2011. It has had the greatest success in the hotel industry and technology companies with its fast-installed IoT sensors that clamp on electrical circuits. The company claims 20% -50% energy reduction, and further that these results are better than its competitors by sampling 8000 times per second. This enables it to identify problems that others miss, and makes machine learning to sort signals of noise a critical component.

Back to Australia we find Exergenics, which has a different focus: optimizing commercial air conditioning and cooling. The company collects existing building management data, creates a digital twin of cooling technology, and then uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to define optimal sequencing and load balancing for the actual business profile of the building based on its history. As with many of these solutions, they are related to external environmental conditions and build real-time data to keep everything optimal.

Then we board a jet and drive to the United Kingdom, to Cambridge, the geo. It is on a different scale in the spectrum and works to make homes as efficient and comfortable as possible through zoned heating and hot water management. The company has linked machine learning to another part of the problem area in its collaboration with Norwegian energy supplier Istad Kraft, thereby optimizing energy costs. The entire portfolio of installed Cozy solutions heats water when electricity is cheap, maintains comfortable temperatures for homeowners and gives them notifications and control over smartphone apps to balance comfort and costs.

This time a short hop, to Dublin, Ireland, to Wattics, another startup in 2011. The core product is a Cloud dashboard that integrates, analyzes and displays energy consumption data for companies. The company labels its product white for consultancy firms and sells it to utility companies and of course to energy managers of companies. Most of its customers are in the UK and tighter in Ireland, but it has also taken root in Latin America and is expanding. Part of its Cloud portfolio is a machine learning component for advanced analysis and detection of opportunities that increase efficiency.

After an incomplete tour of the British Isles, we return to Australia, which is above its weight at efficiency companies that work with machine learning. This example of the variety is Tempus, the goal is demand management to align both low electricity costs and low carbon sources.

“The Tempus technology uses smart controls in combination with our machine learning (AI) to predict market prices and automatically adjust non-critical energy consumption for cleaner and cheaper times.”

The company has completed successful trials in Australia and South Africa and is expanding them nationwide, offering dozens of MW of demand flexibility to utility companies and reducing customer emissions by 21%.

And now, on the way to another Cambridge, that in Massachusetts, USA, where Julia Computing starts a machine learning initiative for the US Department of Energy Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E). The focus of this funded initiative is once again the optimization of HVAC taxes. What is more interesting than another HVAC machine learning initiative is the origin. Julia is actually a powerful, open-source analysis language, optimized for things like machine learning. It has had more than 10 million downloads and has large users such as Blackrock, which is the largest investment fund in the world with $ 7 trillion dollars in assets, and one that recently made headlines with the announcement of moving its huge portfolio to investments with a “High sustainability risk.” Julia is supplied with NVidia’s machine learning GPUs. Caltechs’ Climate Modeling Alliance recently announced that Julia would be the language for the next round of her millions model climate model. This origin means that a very robust model could arise quickly and be potentially widely available without commercial conditions. It is too early to be sure, but it can be a widely usable game changer for HVAC efficiency.

There are more. 75F from Minnesota is a machine-controlled building system. Mixergy has an intelligent boiler. Evolve Energy is actually a modern tool that uses machine learning to optimize customer demand with cheap sustainable energy with very low overhead costs. There is undoubtedly more in China, which offers greater efficiency for that huge market and probably other Asian countries. And no doubt more will appear.

