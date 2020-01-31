advertisement

Perth-based energy giant SSE said it expects to meet its annual targets for yesterday despite a 5% drop in renewable energy production compared to forecasts for the first nine months of year.

In a trading update released today, SSE said it continues to expect adjusted earnings per share to be between 83p and 88p in fiscal year 2019/20, although this is subject to “normal” weather conditions.

Last month, SSE finalized the sale of its domestic energy activities to Ovo for £ 500 million.

advertisement

The utility company plans to close its last coal-fired power station at Fiddlers Ferry in Cheshire by the end of March.

Gregor Alexander, Chief Financial Officer of SSE, said: “Strategic execution, good operational performance and the discretionary nature of SSE’s portfolio remain essential to generate value for the company and the shareholders.

“Since the publication of our interim results, we have continued to respect our priorities, by focusing the SSE group on companies that are well placed to play a leading role in the implementation of a low carbon strategy that supports transition to zero net emissions.

“The first financial objective of this strategy is to remunerate shareholders’ investments through dividends based on the quality and nature of the assets and operations, the profits derived from them and the long-term financial outlook.

“The first nine months of the year were generally positive for SSE, and we are on track to deliver our financial forecasts for the 2019/20 financial year.”

SSE Renewables announced yesterday that its new onshore wind farm will be constructed without subsidy after confirming an extension of 11 turbines to the 70 MW Gordonbush onshore wind farm and 35 turbines. The installed capacity of the extension will be 47 MW.

Located 12 km north-west of Brora in the Scottish Highlands, construction of the extension will start in March using part of the infrastructure and connection to the grid of the original Gordonbush wind farm.

Jim Smith, CEO of SSE Renewables, said, “Onshore wind power is the cheapest form of low-carbon production and provides jobs and investment for rural communities.”

advertisement