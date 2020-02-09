advertisement

SHANGHAI / PART – China raised death toll from its coronavirus outbreak at 811 on Sunday, surpassing the number killed globally by the SARS epidemic as authorities made plans for millions of people returning to work after a prolonged Lunar holiday of the year. new.

Many of the walkable cities have almost become ghost towns over the past two weeks as Communist Party leaders ordered virtual closures, flight cancellations, closed factories and closed schools.

Even on Monday, a large number of jobs and schools will remain closed and many white-collar workers will work from home.

The rate of potential hit in an economy that has been the engine of global growth in recent years has taken a toll on financial markets as shares plummeted and investors turned to safe havens like gold, bonds and the Japanese yen.

China’s ambassador to Britain described the newly identified virus as “the enemy of humanity” in a BBC interview on Sunday, but added that “it is controllable, it is preventable, it is curable”.

“At the moment it is very difficult to predict when we will have an infection point,” Liu Xiaoming said. “We certainly hope it will come soon, but measures of isolation and quarantine have been very effective.”

China’s cabinet said it would coordinate with transport authorities to ensure a smooth return to the work of employees in key industries such as food and medicine.

The State Council’s special coronavirus group also said workers should return to “groups”, rather than all at once, in order to reduce the risks of infection.

The National Health Commission of China registered 89 more deaths on Saturday, pushing the total to over 774 that died from SARS, or Acute Order Syndrome in 2002/2003.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in China were 37,198, commission data showed. New infections registered their first decline since February 1, dropping below 3,000 in 2,656 cases. Of these, 2,147 cases were in Hubei province, the epicenter of the explosion.

The virus has also spread to at least 27 countries and territories, according to a number of Reuters based on official reports, infecting more than 330 people. Two deaths have been reported outside of China – both Chinese nationals.

Recent patients outside China include a group of British nationals staying in a mountain village in Haute-Savoie in the Alps, French health officials said, raising fears of further infections in a busy season in the ski season.

A British man contracting the virus while attending a conference in Singapore may have infected seven more people when he stopped at a home in the French village on the way home, health experts said. The infected include a British man diagnosed in Spain and a Briton who is found to have the disease in the UK, both of whom appeared to be part of the chalet group.

‘WHY ARE WE KNOWLEDGE SCHOOL NOW? ‘

As millions of Chinese prepared to return to work, public concern and distrust of official numbers was evident on Weibo, China’s equivalent of Twitter.

“What’s even more frustrating is that this is just ‘official’ data,” one user said.

“We all know we can’t buy masks anywhere, why are we going back to work?” Said one second.

“More than 20,000 doctors and nurses across the country have been sent to Hubei, but why are the numbers still rising?” A third asked.

Authorities had told businesses to opt for up to 10 extra days of vacation that had ended in late January, and some restrictions continued.

Gaming giant Tencent Holdings said it had asked staff to continue working from home until February 21st.

Hebei Province, which surrounds Beijing, will hold schools closed until March 1, the Daily People newspaper said. Some provinces have closed schools by the end of February.

The local government in Shenzhen’s southern manufacturing center, meanwhile, denied a report in the Nikkei business daily that it had blocked a plan by supplier Apple Foxconn Technology Co to resume production in China on Monday. The company would reboot once the inspections were completed, she said.

Epidemic PEIKING? MUCH TO MUCH

Among the most recent deaths, 81 were in Hubei.

An American hospitalized in the provincial capital Wuhan, where the explosion began, became the first confirmed non-Chinese victim. The Washington Post identified him as Hong Ling, a 53-year-old geneticist who studied rare diseases at Berkeley.

Joseph Eisenberg, professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, said it was too early to say whether the epidemic was being suspended.

“Even if the reported cases may be pending, we do not know what is happening with the reported cases,” he said.

Major cities and capitals announced new travel restrictions as concerns about the spread of the virus increased.

With a Chinese government, Hong Kong introduced a two-week quarantine on Saturday for all people coming from the mainland, or who have been there for the previous 14 days. Malaysia extended its ban on visitors from China.

France issued a new travel advice to its citizens, saying it would not recommend traveling to China unless there was an “imperative” reason. Italy asked children traveling from China to stay away from school for two weeks voluntarily.

Princess Cruises, the Diamond Princess ship operator sailing in Japan, said six other people had tested positive, bringing the total to 70.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou in Shanghai, Ryan Woo and Dominique Patton in Beijing, Aradhana Aravindan and Jamie Freed in Singapore, and Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva; Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore, Alex Richardson and Pravin Char; Editing by Neil Fullick and Philippa Fletcher )

