Clean power

31 December 2019 Steve Hanley

Enel Green Power North America began operating two renewable energy facilities in the United States in December: the first 252 MW phase from the Texas Road Runner solar power plant and the 66 MW Whitney Hill wind farm in Illinois . The construction of phase one of the Road Runner project began in February 2019.

The second 245 MW phase of the Road Runner solar project is expected to be operational before the end of 2020. When both phases are completed, Road Runner will be the largest solar power plant in Texas and will supply 1200 gigawatt hours of zero-emission electricity annually. Enel has entered into two power purchase agreements for the Road Runner power – 65 MW for Mondelēz International and 70 MW for Clorox Company.

“This milestone highlights the scale of Enel Green Power’s ability to develop, build and operate projects in different regions and technologies in the US,” Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power North America, told Solar Power World. “We continue to look aggressively for growth opportunities in North America, respond to the strong demand from C&I for sustainable energy and accelerate the transition to a carbon-free economy.”

However, the Italian energy company is not resting on its laurels. In addition to phase two of Road Runner, Enel Green Power also has five projects under construction, all of which are wind farms. Combined, Enel is on schedule to install nearly a gigawatt of renewable energy in the US by 2020.

Isn’t it interesting that some of America’s largest utility companies, such as Dominion, Duke Energy and the Southern Company, are all busy building canals around their business models and spending cash on lobbyists to please political leaders and regulators, please, please continue to achieve a guaranteed return of up to 14% by keeping our coal, gas and nuclear power plants open for a few more years?

In the meantime, they whine to anyone who wants to listen to how renewable energy drives up the cost of electricity, destabilizes the grid, kills all birds, sucks excess energy from the sun and damages US energy security. Their leaders apparently never look outside the boardroom windows to see what’s going on in the real world. Do they think that Enel does this to get a tax deduction if their solar and wind farms go bankrupt? Do they think Enel is stupid enough to throw money into a rat hole without hope for an investment for his investment?

The utility industry is disrupted and many of its participants are seriously upset that their comfortable state-sponsored scam no longer works smoothly. Look at those crazy Italians coming in here and putting the kibosh on our gravy train. The guts of those people! Who do they think they are?

“The American market is rich in growth opportunities and has an increasing appetite for sustainable electricity. Projects such as Roadrunner demonstrate our ability to respond to this trend, while promoting the diversity of the company both geographically and technologically, ”says Georgios Papadimitriou on the Enel Green Power website. What a shame that so many American companies cannot see the same opportunities.

