“Avengers: Endgame” and “Us” are among the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for film journalist campaign, which is presented at the 5th annual ICG Publicists Awards, the International Cinematographers Guild (ICG) publicists announced on Wednesday.

The six nominated films are “Avengers: Endgame”, “The Irishman”, “Joker”, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”, “Rocketman” and “Us”.

The award ceremony will take place on February 7th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. The ICG represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and advertising. The award honors active members who deal with films whose performance in advertising campaigns was exemplary.

“The campaigns nominated this year are diverse and creative and cover the spectrum of superheroes, comedy, drama, horror and musicals. Congratulations to the teams of publicists who have staged and implemented these exceptional and successful strategic campaigns to get people around the world to the cinemas, ”said Tim Menke, chairman of the ICG Publicists Awards, in a statement.

It has already been announced that Anthony and Joe Russo, who direct Avengers: Endgame, will receive the film actor of the year. Ava DuVernay receives the TV Showman of the Year award, while Don Mischer receives the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

