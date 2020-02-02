advertisement

“Parasite”, “Avengers: Endgame” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” won the top feature film awards at the 24th Annual Excellence in Production Design Award, which was presented by the Art Directors Guild on Saturday evening.

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” won in the “Contemporary Film” category, “Avengers: Endgame” in the “Fantasy Film” category and “Parasite” in the “Contemporary Film” category. The award for the production design of an animated film went to “Toy Story 4”.

In the 23 years the Art Directors Guild has presented awards, one of its winners has won the Oscar for Best Production Design 16 times, including for the past six years in a row.

advertisement

Also read: Directors Guild Awards 2020: Sam Mendes Wins Grand Prize for ‘1917’

This year’s Oscar nominees for production design include two of the ADG winners, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” and “Parasite”, as well as “The Irishman”, “Jojo Rabbit” and “1917”.

TV winners included “The Wonderful Woman Maisel”, “The Umbrella Academy”, “Chernobyl”, “Russian Doll” and “The Big Bang Theory”.

The ceremony took place at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. The William Cameron Menzies Award went to concept artist Syd Mead, while the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award went to art director Joe Alves, graphic artist Denis Olsen, set designer Stephen Myles Berger and illustrator Jack Johnson. Chuck Lorre received the Cinematic Imagery Lifetime Award.

Also read: ‘Jojo Rabbit’ and ‘Parasite’ win the Top Writers Guild Awards (full list of winners)

William J. Creber and Roland Anderson were inducted into the ADG Hall of Fame.

The winners:

Movie categories

Period film: “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, Barbara Ling

Fantasy film: “Avengers: Endgame”, Charles Wood

Contemporary film: “Parasite”, Lee Ha-Jun

animated film: “Toy Story 4”, Bob Pauley

TV Categories

One hour period or fantasy single camera series: “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel”: “Ep. 305, Ep. 308,” Bill Groom

Contemporary one-hour single camera series: “The Umbrella Academy”: “We only see each other at weddings and funerals,” Mark Worthington

TV movie or limited series: “Chernobyl”, Luke Hull

Half-hour single camera series: “Russian Doll”: “Nothing in this world is easy”, Michael Bricker

Multi-Camera Series: “The Big Bang Theory”: “The Stockholm Syndrome”, “Conference Valuation”, “The Propagation Proposition”, John Shaffner

Short format: web series, music video or advertising: “MedMen”: “The New Normal”, James Chinlund

Variety, reality or event special: “Drunken story”: “Are you afraid of the drunk people?” Monica Sotto

Jennifer Lopez, Quentin Tarantino and other portraits from the Palm Springs Film Festival (photos)



Jennifer Lopez, “Hustlers” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Renée Zellweger, “Judy” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Laura Dern, “Marriage History” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Director Noah Baumbach, “Marriage History” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Producers Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Jamie Foxx, “Mercy Only” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Charlize Theron, “Bomb” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Director Jay Roach and screenwriter Charles Randolph, “Bombshell” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Writer Lena Waithe, “Queen and Slim” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Actors Zack Gottsagen, producers Tim Zajaros, David Thies and Christopher Lemore, directors Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

TheWraps price editor Steve Pond and Antonio Banderas Photographed by Corina Marie for TheWrap

Previous slide

Next slide

Oscar magazine TheWrap: Adam Driver, Cynthia Erivo and others posed for TheWrap at the desert festival

advertisement