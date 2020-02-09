advertisement

An endangered gray wolf that traveled more than 13,000 kilometers through Oregon, California and Nevada in search of a partner was found dead on Wednesday, February 5.

OR-54 – a she-wolf that is believed to be about three or four years old – was found dead in Shasta County, California, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW).

Her death is currently under investigation by state officials to determine whether the animal died naturally or was intentionally killed.

OR-54 had traveled approximately 12 kilometers through California since leaving the pack in January 2018. Information we know because it was attacked by biologists in October 2017. Her radio collar, with which she was chased, stopped working in December 2019.

The CDFW said in a statement, according to TIME, around the time it had freed itself from the pack, that “(h) saying goodbye to the pack’s territory indicates that it is now dispersing or looking for new ways a partner or someone else. ” Pack’.

Since then, she has spent most of her time in northeastern California, reportedly traveling 1,013 miles between October and December 2019 alone, an average of 21 miles per day. This information was recorded shortly before her collar stopped working.

According to the CDFW, OR-54’s trips are “the southernmost known wolf species in the state since wolves returned to California in 2011”.

The cause of the wolf’s death has yet to be announced, and Amaroq Weiss, a West Coast Wolf lawyer at the Center for Biological Diversity, said: “Their deaths are devastating for whatever reason.”

This is a tragic development for the early stages of wolf recovery in California. Like her father, the famous OR-7 wolf, who came to California years ago, OR-54 was a beacon of hope that showed that wolves can come back here and thrive.

Gray wolves are protected by both the Federal Engendered Species Act and the California Endangered Species Act, and killing wolves can be punished with up to a year in prison and a $ 100,000 fine.

According to the Center for Biological Diversity, fewer than a dozen confirmed gray wolves currently live in California. Wolves were reportedly wiped out in the state in the early 20th century through a nationwide government-sponsored cattle eradication program.

The animals did not return to the area until the 2000s. A gray wolf named OR-7 – probably the father of OR-54 – was the first confirmed wild wolf in California in almost 90 years when it entered the state in 2011.

Hopefully the investigation will uncover what really happened to the wolf and, if the animal was intentionally killed, bring those responsible to justice.

