The Irish Times will publish an exit election on Saturday evening after the vote ends to provide the first clue to the outcome of the 2020 general election.

The results of the survey will be announced simultaneously at 10 p.m. on irishtimes.com and on RTE 1 television.

The Irish Times survey respondent, Ipsos MRBI, was commissioned jointly by The Irish Times, RTE, TG4 and UCD.

The sample for the survey takes place all day on Saturday among less than 5,000 respondents across the country.

Exit polls for The Irish Times from Ipsos MRBI have historically predicted election results with a high degree of accuracy.

Throughout the weekend, the Irish Times reporters and commentators will provide you with comprehensive, up-to-date coverage of the 2020 election and count on irishtimes.com.

Our reporters will be present at every counting center and will publish the results as soon as they are announced. Our rolling live blogs over the weekend ensure that you don’t miss anything.

Our political team provides news, insights, analysis, and opinions as the Sunday and Monday count develops with stories about each constituency.

Our expert commentators analyze the results and examine the combinations that could form the next government.

Election day – Saturday, February 8th

Join in when the voters go to the polls on Saturday from 7 a.m. At 10 p.m., our political team will give you the first clues for the result with a detailed examination of our exit selection.

The count – Sunday, February 9th

The Irish Times provides live coverage of each count as the ballot boxes open at 9 a.m. until the count with reporters at each counting center is complete and ongoing updates of all constituencies and results are made as soon as they are released.

Live Blog: You will receive instant updates of all important information on mobile devices, tablets or desktops

Results: Everyone counts how it happens in our Results Hub

podcasts: Listen to our experts explain the results

Video: I can’t make it to a counting center. Watch the drama with us

Analysis: Our experts explain what all this means

On Monday, our live coverage of the remaining counts continues on irishtimes.com. The Irish Times will publish a supplement to the results of the 2020 general election with details of each constituency.

