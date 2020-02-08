advertisement

Feiner Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are trapped in a dead heat before Sunday’s count.

The Irish people went to the polls on Saturday to vote in the country’s first general election since 2016.

According to the first poll, which was published shortly after the poll ended at 10 p.m., Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin are at the forefront in a close three-way battle.

Ipsos’ MRBI survey, conducted by RTÉ, the Irish Times, TG4 and UCD, polled more than 5,000 people in polling stations across the country after they cast their respective votes.

The results of the exit survey with an error rate of 1.3% are as follows:

Fine Gaelic – 22.4%

Fianna Fáil – 22.3%

Sinn Féin – 22.2%

Green Party – 7.9%

Work – 4.6%

Socialists – 3.4%

Solidarity / People Before Profit – 2.8%

Independent – 11.2%

An extraordinary result, where Sunday is now extremely interesting.

