The first message I saw in my Twitter mentions on Saturday morning was short and consisted of just three words and a hashtag.

“Did you hear? #Reacher”

It was by writer and columnist Lucy Mangan and although it may seem cryptic, it was all she needed to say. The hashtag, of course, related to Jack Reacher, the hero of Lee Child’s long-standing thriller series, and was the subject of endless discussions for us, all of which were energetic, if not reliable, open.

As far as your question is concerned, its threatening character was evident not only in its brevity, but also in its timing. There had been Reacher messages that were clear and out of the ordinary. We’d love to have a title release, but not at nine on a Saturday morning.

No, this was a development of such magnitude that our small gathering of believers had been called to an emergency session. If I haven’t already, I had to scan my news feed and find out all the information available. I am expected to arrive fully informed.

But of course I had heard it. I had seen the heading in a notification before I unlocked my phone. While I was huddled on the edge of the bed, I had scrolled in growing dismay from the reprocessing of four or five different news agencies from the same press release. I had by no means resigned myself to what I had learned when I added a third shot of espresso to my coffee, but at least around 9.45 a.m. I had the facts.

The facts were as follows: Lee Child, real name James Grant, who published his 24th novel last year, has announced his retirement. Jack Reacher should live on, however. The child’s brother, Andrew Grant, would become Andrew Child and – after a transitional phase of collaboration – would take full authorship of the ongoing work.

As Reacher could say, this was no small matter. It was pretty damn sure.

So who is this Jack Reacher and why does he inspire this dedication? Although a richer backstory takes place in the following novels, Child’s leading man appears more or less completely on the opening pages of Killing Floor, published in 1997.

He is a former soldier, or more precisely (and he is a man who values ​​precision) a former military policeman who once commanded the feared 110th Special Forces. Although he was honored for brave deeds (of which he rarely speaks), his intense relationship with authority prevented his advance and left him – in the service jargon that he still preferred – “Terminal at Major”.

After his honorable discharge, Reacher welcomed the freedom of civilian life with a characteristic maximalism. He is a vagrant and ascetic who hitchhikes from city to city and embeds himself in motels where the carpets are sticky but no questions are asked.

He waives all personal possessions, with the exception of the contents of his pockets, which are listed so regularly that they have assumed a liturgical familiarity for the initiates. Reacher has a collapsible toothbrush, an expired passport, and a modest supply of collapsible money. This lost inventory differs only to the extent that Reacher’s cash reserves are occasionally increased during the course of his professional activity.

This brings us to the other main thing about Reacher. He doesn’t look for trouble, but he always finds it. When he does so, he shows himself to be a fearsome representative of extrajudicial remedies, who faces hired idiots and clumsy peasant boys with a calm demeanor and a supernatural physical struggle.

At such moments (and there are many), we see a virtuoso of assault, an agent of fabulous violence, both with a monumental build (6 feet 5 inches tall and fists the size of supermarket chickens) and with an unwavering view is endowed with retaliatory moral justice.

This last element of Reacher’s nature should be unsettling. At least in the abstract, he is a traveling practitioner of artisanal fascism, who teaches even the tiniest fools of the just war doctrine and opens pop-up pharmacies with overwhelming strength wherever he finds sufficient demand.

In an excellent essay on the Reacher canon, Sam Leith states that “he does not live in the code of the army (but) has internalized it (at least as far as it is useful for him)”. We should certainly let this type of hand luggage hold us back, but on the side it is not only acceptable, but addicting.

The extent of this appeal is obvious – the Reacher novels have sold in the tens of millions – but their nature is much more difficult to explain. In every genre of fiction, one can point to writers with outstanding skills and many others who are only competent. Lee Child is certainly of the earlier type, which means that he immerses us in a fully habitable world and animates his unlikely protagonists so convincingly that we no longer care what happens to him. We come to take care of him. This applies to all of his exotic attributes for Jack Reacher as well as for Lizzie Bennet or Harry Angstrom, and as for them, his existence is supported by a special confluence of gifts.

In other words, Lee Child isn’t just good at what he does. He is uniquely good at what he does. And for those of us who appreciate it, the dynastic succession he has initiated must be viewed in this light. Among the fans I know personally, the question of what will become of Reacher is already merged with a more selfish concern. What, we wonder now, should we become?

The 24 Jack Reacher novels are not only popular with readers. They are very popular with writers. Image: YouTube

My Twitter conversation with Lucy Mangan was quickly accompanied by like-minded friends. “How do you think I feel?” Replied the musician and author Tracey Thorn, who had just started the series. “I am newly in love and in no way prepared for this kind of betrayal.” Novelist Charlotte Mendelson was also disturbed, and during the following discussion she was by no means uniformly somber and at one point touched the anatomical implications of Reacher’s behavior “pineapple-sized”, her final heartache emoji still seemed to capture the general mood.

That may sound like flagrant name dropping – and it is inevitable – but I mention these contributors because the exchange was typical in the best sense and summarized a phenomenon that I have often referred to and that seems to be investigating in the current context.

The Jack Reacher novels are not only popular with readers. They are very popular with writers.

Other titans of the thriller genre may sell in astronomical numbers, but someone else’s appeal has pushed boundaries and overcome prejudice in the same way

Why should it be important? Well, it shouldn’t be that way. Writers are also readers, and their views as individuals are of no particular importance. But we’re talking about a lot of writers (we’ll cover a few examples shortly) and across the full range of genres and tastes. This seems remarkable because Child is unique in this regard. Other titans of the thriller genre – like James Patterson or Tom Clancy in his day – may sell in astronomical numbers, but I can’t imagine anyone else whose appeal has broken boundaries and overcome prejudices in the same way.

Hoping to confirm this observation, I started asking around, looking first for the reactions of Child’s colleagues within the genre. Steve Cavanagh, author of the bestselling thrillers “Thirteen” and “Twisted”, admitted mixed feelings about the crown transition, but consoled himself that Andrew Grant himself was “a fantastic thriller author”. Cavanagh’s high esteem for Child himself was not a surprise – “he leaves the genre extremely enriched,” concluded the younger writer – but I was impressed by the genuine warmth of his feelings. Cavanagh, he admitted, would “miss a beer with my buddy”.

However, this high esteem is by no means limited to those who work in the same literary rhythm. It is shared by such August and seemingly unlikely characters as Philip Pullman and Margaret Drabble, who praised his summoning of small-town landscapes and grumpily concluded that “he does everything I could never do.” Kudos indeed.

Cobie Smulders as Turner and Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

And it’s not just the old guard. On Saturday afternoon, when I arrived at the cash register in Lidl and was still very sad, I noticed a message from Max Porter. Porter’s incredibly virtuoso novels fought for every illustrious price you can think of, but he’d seen the earlier exchange on Twitter and offered some characteristic thoughtful insights.

Recalling a jesting conversation with his own brother about sharing the burden of his estate, he benevolently took note of Child’s decision and endorsed how it “abolishes the author’s fetishization in such a nimble way.” He noticed that Reacher didn’t care who the keyboard was, and maybe we shouldn’t.

Maybe. Fascinated, but still not comforted, I looked for advice from Eleanor Catton, whose literary references are obviously impressive – she won the Booker Prize for the Luminaries – and whose command in the Reacher canon is said to be second to none. I was not disappointed.

Catton got involved with the material while evaluating my own good faith. If I had come across Reacher Said Nothing, she wanted to know, referring to Andy Martin’s work in the off-shoulder reportage and to brightening up Child’s writing process. I confirmed that I had and that I had found Child’s summary of his technique: “You should write the fast stuff slowly and the slow stuff fast.”

But Catton, who was Catton, had much more to say. In an astute assessment of Child’s characterization, she pointed out that Reacher’s personality is based on few, if any, known tropics. Referring to David Graeber’s The Utopia of Rules, she found that comparable archetypes such as Sherlock Holmes (lonely and genderless) and James Bond (state-sanctioned and insatiable) are defined in terms of their submission or resistance to powerful social forces.

But, according to Catton’s assessment, Reacher appears to be “much more a person than one of these men and embody more contradictions”. His riddle, she notes, is related to his particular form of loneliness: “(Reacher) always goes into the sunset, mostly alone – and yet he is socially astute and never isolated. He has not said goodbye to ordinary society and does not see himself over it – he lives his life only as he wants it. “

Lee Child lives his life just the way he wants it. After all, there would be an undeniable nobility to hold such radical beliefs in the code of one’s own creation.

It was not mentioned here that Lee Child, when he comes to his decision, simply lives his life the way he wishes. Again, it is a thought that offers a certain level of comfort. After all, there would be an undeniable nobility to hold such radical beliefs in the code of one’s own creation.

Still, as grateful as I was for the wisdom of everyone I interviewed, I realized that, like every Reacher fan, I have to find my own way to deal with the Saturday news. The experiment could be a success, and Andrew Child could prove to be a worthy administrator of his brother’s legacy. I definitely wish him all the best and the older child many carefree years to think about a horizon that is not overshadowed by deadlines.

But whatever the result, an era is undeniably over. We have been spared an altogether bleak alternative – the outcome in what appears to be a “hail of bullets” considered by Child – and we can be grateful for that. But the Reacher we loved – whom we loved because of his taciturn vigilance, outrageous righteousness and daring curiosity, even because of his hilarious inability to use computers – the shadowed and irreplaceable Reacher is no longer with us.

Each of us must mourn our death in our own way. For me, after a decent break, it’s just my inclination to start the trip again. I have read all novels at least twice and always with undiminished joy. It’s not about knowing the goal, as Reacher would confirm. It’s about being free again and being on the road again.

Before I start, however, I think I’ll end up opening one of my favorites. I’ll watch the big guy say goodbye to his passing comrades and give the woman he works with in combat and at an intimate congress a superficial recognition. I follow him to the County Highway or the Interstate, where the chances of a ride are a little better. After a while I see him climbing on an older Chevy pickup.

And then when the sun sets over the grease shops and shopping centers on the outskirts of the city, I see him on his way one last time.

Paraic O’Donnell is a writer and critic. His most recent novel The House on Vesper Sands is published by Weidenfeld & Nicolson

