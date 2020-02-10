advertisement

The wait is finally over – the funniest and wildest final Power memes have arrived. After an increased wait for an epic conclusion to everyone’s favorite STARZ series, social media released a pure digital comedy after “Power” left many viewers scratching their heads.

Key facts: On Monday, a batch of cool and epic memes emerged, mocking “Power” trying to sell fans on its next four spin-offs.

Key details: Some people have had a problem with the character of “Power” Tariq St. Patrick who finally released his father in the series finale.

When it comes to Tariq as a shooter, many viewers thought that making him “the new ghost” was “forced and incredible”. his uncle Tommy, and the murder of his father while he was still in a big college and has a lot of money waiting for him if he fulfills the conditions. One fan pointed out that the Power team had a great concept with Tariq killing Ghost, especially after what his father had sacrificed so that his son would not follow in his footsteps, but that he had the impression that he was badly executed . (Cheat sheet)

Wait, there is more: Details surrounding upcoming “Power” derivative shows and key characters have surfaced online.

In addition to the previously announced “Power Book II: Ghost”, the premium cable operator also ordered “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”, “Power Book IV: Influence” and “Power Book V: Force”. “Raising Kanan” is a prequel that takes place in the 90s during the first years of the character of “Power” Kanan Stark. “Influence” will follow Rashad Tate in his quest for political power. “Force” focuses on Tommy Egan after cutting ties and putting New York in his rearview mirror for good. Larenz Tate will resume his role as Rashad Tate in “Influence”, while Joseph Sikora will return as Tommy for “Force”. (Variety)

Before you leave: Last weekend, the creator of “Power” Courtney kemp talked about what fans should expect when the actress Mary J. Blige stars in the next series “Power Book II: Ghost”.

It really is a continuation. It resumes 72 hours after the end of Power Book I and pushes you directly into what will happen next. I mean, there is Mary, there is Method Man and there is a very complicated and interesting framework with which we are dealing But, a lot of what was in the Original Power, which is the idea of ​​being torn apart between two worlds, is there.

