advertisement

Dr Luis Kasekende, the vice-governor of the BoU, has resigned (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – Dr. Louis Kasekende, on Monday January 13, 2020, resigned as Deputy Governor of the Bank of Uganda, one day after the expiration of his contract.

The media were not allowed to attend the transfer which took place in the offices of the Bank of Uganda.

advertisement

Dr. Kasekende’s contract is set to expire on Tuesday January 14, but sources inside the central bank said he had to hand over the office to his boss, Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, before the effective date.

In accordance with article 161, paragraph 3, of the Constitution, the governor and his deputy are appointed by the president for a renewable five-year term.

According to the law, the governor and his assistant are supposed to write to the president six months before the expiration of their mandate. It is then up to the president to renew the contract or to appoint another person.

In this case, the president has yet to respond to Dr. Kasekende’s letter, a situation that leaves him no choice but to return to office.

Dr. Kasekende began working at the Bank of Uganda in 1986 and was appointed to replace the aging governor Mutebile. The 61-year-old was appointed deputy governor in January 2010.

However, sources said he had lobbied government officials who he said were close to the president for the renewal of his contract.

comments

advertisement