advertisement

Council employees are now starting to repair the gable end of a house that was removed by the Ciara storm.

Repairs are to be carried out by Leicester City Council staff at the Milnroy Road home, Thurnby Lodge, Leicester.

advertisement

On Sunday, the exterior brick wall of the terraced house was dislodged by strong winds.

A Leicester City Council spokesperson said, “The Ciara storm caused significant damage to a council house on Milnroy Road.

“The strong winds caused the exterior skin of the masonry to fall onto the property’s gable wall.

The section where the masonry fell

(Image: Leicester Mercury)

“The building control visited the home on Sunday and a detailed structural study was carried out yesterday morning.

“The building is safe for the tenant to stay, even if we have offered alternative accommodation while the repairs are being done.

“We intend to start repair work today. The passage along the house has been secured in the meantime. “

Storm Ciara also destroyed the gable end of a three-story house in Hamilton.

He brought hundreds of bricks and masonry crashing into a car parked on the side of the property, at the corner of Hamilton Circle and Pickhill Road.

Residents of two homes on Fosse Road North were evacuated from their homes after part of the chimney fell onto the street.

Residents stayed out of their homes for more than three hours after the road closed to allow firefighters to secure the chimney.

The alarm went off around 6.30 p.m. and residents were allowed to return home at 10 p.m.

Video loading

Video not available

Click to play

Tap to play

Video will start in 8Cancel

Play now

Storm Ciara has wreaked havoc in the county with trains to and from Leicester and flights to East Midlands Airport canceled and many roads closed by falling trees and damaged street furniture.

The Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said it received 65 weather-related calls on Sunday alone.

A new storm warning has also been issued for the weekend ahead, Storm Dennis is expected to disrupt lunch on Saturday.

.

advertisement