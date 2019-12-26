advertisement

Punk Rockp Pup insists there is a time and place for gigs – but usually not at one of their shows.

Shortly before the start of their 2019 tour, the Toronto band made a pact to stop playing one of the biggest live music characters. They stopped the container from their to-do lists and didn’t look back.

“A container is supposed to be when something really special happens,” said Pup lead singer Stefan Babcock.

“You go up and down because people have to hear another song.”

Babcock cannot bear the farcical nature of the process, as at one point, what was once an expressive call on stage turned into a faux finale where it interprets both performers and audiences.

If you’ve been to a concert, you know the drill: the band leaves the stage, everyone cheers as the auditorium sits in the dark as the applause continues. The crowd waits, and waits … and waits.

After the applause has matured, the performers return to the stage to tap some more songs. One of them is usually their biggest hit, which they obviously didn’t play during the set, but sure they would need it for the big goal.

The tradition is so ingrained in the DNA of a modern concert that Pup thought it necessary to explain why they did not want to attend, in the hope that it would quell any false theatrics or possible disappointment from their fans.

“We don’t need our egos to get hit,” Babcock said in reflection. “People get kidnapped after we play songs; that’s good enough ”

The banality of the dishes has long been a disappointment for some musicians, but in recent years a growing number of notable acts have taken a stand against their performance at all.

Grimes, the Vancouver-based electro-pop artist, has told the audience that you don’t like the pause between her lead band and the inevitable return to the stage, so it simply eliminates it in favor of a longer show.

Alessia Cara nixed encores from her growing pains because she “always felt weird” to lift fans’ expected expectations.

“I like to end up where it is supposed that the show is going to end,” said Grammy-winning pop singer.

“They know it’s done and we know it’s done, rather than one: ‘Ah, you cheated. “We all know it’s going to happen … so it’s kind of similar to what we’re really doing?”

Saving the biggest songs for the last time can also unexpectedly backfire, as it did for the Jonas Brothers at their show in Toronto last August. The trio got into what they later called an “unforeseen technical difficulty” that led them to leave the stage and not return for an encore, which would feature their hits “Sucker” and “Burnin ‘Up” . “

Some concertgoers responded angrily to social media, while others posted videos of fans singing their circle.

Arkell frontman Max Kerman believes there is a degree of awareness that performers must have to pull off a successful encore. If the crowd does not feel the show, he said, it is better to switch off and turn on the lights.

“You have to know before the end of the band if you’re going to have an encore,” said the singer Hamilton, who sometimes throws a bright gold jacket with “ENCORE” written on the back in the sequels.

“Sometimes we get to the end and I’ll say to the guys, ‘We’re wrapping this up, no encore. “And then I’ll tell our fat guy ‘Dave, this is for real, the last one,’ so he knows how to hit that PA music.”

But artists are not always so lucky to have complete control over their performances. Some event promoters will build their own contracts that each musician plays a set period of time, followed by an encore.

“That’s when it feels artificial,” country singer Tim Hicks said. “Encura should not be an automatic thing. Encura is for a crowd that gives as much as you give as a performer. “

Tom Cochrane, a disillusioned veteran who has played his hits “Life is a Highway” and “Big League” on the Canadian touring circuit for decades, considers encore “a necessary component” of the concert experience.

‘It’s the ultimate tribute,’ he said.

“An encore is a big part of who we are. Calling the curtain is an important thing. It’s always been an important thing in theater and important in music … I like to encore. “

David Friend, The Canadian Press

