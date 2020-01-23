advertisement

Enbridge previously stated that it was similar in length to a 45-foot rod

A broken stem housed in the Straits of Mackinac is larger than what Enbridge had told the state.

Last month, Enbridge removed a broken 45-foot rod.

They told the state that a pipe of similar length was still there, but last week, they reported to the state that the stem was actually 200 feet long.

The two rods ended up in the Strait last summer when Enbridge was researching their Line 5 tunnel project.

They had a collapse that housed the two rods in the straits.

Enbridge says the 200-foot-long rod cannot be recovered.

The state said it was discussing with experts how to remove it.

We have contacted the Department of the Environment, the Great Lakes and Energy and Enbridge regarding this matter.

We have contacted the Department of the Environment, the Great Lakes and Energy and Enbridge regarding this matter.

