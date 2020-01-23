advertisement

Enbridge says a 200-foot metal rod in the Straits of Mackinac is unrecoverable.

In December, they pulled a 45-foot pipe out of the strait.

Enbridge began research for its Line 5 tunnel project over the summer. They used a ship to obtain core samples from the bottom of the strait.

advertisement

There was a collapse in the hole, housing part of the pipe used to extract the samples.

“This rod got stuck in the lake bed, so we had to cut it off at the mud line right at the bottom of the lake,” said Ryan Duffy, spokesperson for Enbridge.

Enbridge was able to recover 45 feet in December, informing the state that there was still another part.

While the state and Enbridge were aware of the second metal pipe, there was some confusion over some details.

A Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) document from November 2019 indicates that a 40-foot portion was deposited in the lake bed.

Last week, Enbridge informed them that the pipe was 200 feet long.

Enbridge says they never gave this 40 foot number.

“I don’t know where this 40 to 45 foot number comes from, it’s never the one that Enbridge used, it’s never a number we used,” said Duffy.

In a statement to 9 & 10 News, EGLE says that Enbridge did not provide enough information to correctly calculate the length of the remaining pipe.

They say they appreciate Enbridge’s action but “need more information on the remaining 200 feet of metal drill pipe that got stuck under the surface of the lakebed.” While leaving the rod in place may be the best solution to protect the lake bed from further disruption, EGLE needs more details on the incident before accepting this course of action. “

Enbridge says there are no safety or environmental concerns.

For the moment, the stem will remain in the strait.

advertisement