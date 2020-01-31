advertisement

Borussia Dortmund has completed the Emre Can award from Juventus by the end of the season in order to achieve a permanent change.

German international Can switched to Juve in 2018 after his Liverpool contract ended.

The 26-year-old only played eight Serie A games under Maurizio Sarri and was excluded from the Champions League squad of the Turin giants.

Follow how it happened:

Can complete a return to the Bundesliga with Dortmund on Friday, initially borrowed – for a fee of 1,000,000 euros – and the transfer will be final if agreed parameters are met.

Dortmund was able to pay Juve 25 million euros within three financial years to hold the former Bayer Leverkusen and FC Bayern Munich.

“In Can we get a German international who can be used cross-system in defense as well as in central midfield? A player who brings in both his technique and his technique and has a strong will to win,” said Dortmund sports director Michael Zorc the club’s official website.

“I think the team has great potential and can win something,” added Can. “I am convinced that I can help them and can hardly wait to play in front of these fans for whom Borussia Dortmund is known for the first time around the world.”

Can becomes Dortmund’s second major addition in January after striker Erling Haaland have signed five goals in their two Bundesliga games.

Haaland’s impressive start enabled Dortmund to free up money for the can change by selling Paco Alcacer to Villarreal on Thursday, while winger Jacob Bruun Larsen also left for Hoffenheim.

