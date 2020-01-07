advertisement

The third round of the FA Cup used to be very important in the English football calendar, but a weekend full of empty stands and heavily changed teams seemed to have little romance left for the Cup.

After an exhausting, festive game schedule with four rounds of Premier League games played on 13 days on both sides of Christmas and New Year, the managers of the 20 best teams made a total of 136 changes.

Crystal Palace, Brighton and Aston Villa were the only Premier League teams to pay the penalty for resting the regulars against the championship competition, with many of the teams below taking the chance to spin down the pyramid.

The 24 championship teams made 171 changes to their starting lineups.

Many fans also took the opportunity to take a weekend break with over 150,000 spectators for Premier League and Championship clubs in their previous home games.

Cardiff was barely able to avoid its lowest number of visitors since moving to Cardiff City Stadium with a capacity of 33,000 spectators over a decade ago.

In just 5,828 games, there was a 2-2 draw against Carlisle on Saturday.

“I think the number of games over this period makes it very difficult for fans to support every single game,” said Cardiff manager Neil Harris.

He wasn’t alone in demanding a change in the schedule if the trophy was to be revived.

After a hard December when his team played nine games in four different competitions, Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp made nine changes as the youthful Red Everton inflicted even more Merseyside derby pain with a 1-0 win at Anfield.

“Two players started the last game, one of them was injured,” said Klopp after James Milner had lost his game within 10 minutes. “This is the situation we are in. That’s why a lot of managers make a lot of changes. It has nothing to do with the cup, it’s the timing.”

However, others believe that more radical changes to the format are needed to halt the FA Cup’s demise.

Repeats were canceled in the fifth round, but Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he preferred a penalty shoot-out after a 0-0 tie at Molineux.

As of this season, the fifth round was also postponed to the middle of the week to allow a winter break in the Premier League for the first time on two weekends in February.

The Premier League priority and people’s attention have been a recurring theme of the FA Cup’s dwindling appeal.

“There have never been many changes in the third round, but the introduction, rise and growth of the Premier League mean that this is by far the biggest competition in the country,” said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who made 11 changes for the 2 of his team undertook a -1 win against non-league Fylde.

However, just a few months after Bury hit the wall after over 100 years in the Football League, there are fears that changes such as the complete removal of repetitions could be the killing blow for lower league clubs, which would result in a big draw for the financial reward are instructed.

“I remember playing away against Burton in 2005,” said Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. “It was a repeat in Old Trafford. We beat them 5-0, but it was a great day for them.

“It’s a debate we can have, but it’s not just about the top teams having too many games. It’s about romance.”

