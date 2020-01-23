advertisement

Permission has been given for a 400-year-old property in Derby town center to be partially converted into apartments.

The Jacobean House in Wardwick is considered to be the oldest brick building in the city.

It was bought by Nottingham-based developer 3GP Ltd for £ 256,000 when it went up for auction last year.

The company then applied to Derby City Council for permission to convert the upper floors of the Grade II listed building into 10 apartments.

The building is believed to date from 1611.

Now the authority has given the green light to the plans after deciding that it is time for the building to be returned to service after being empty for several years.

According to the plans, the ground floor of the building will be kept for retail, offices or leisure.

The ground floor recently housed a board game cafe called Alchemy.

The building is said to have been designed by Robert Smythson, the same architect behind Hardwick Hall, near Chesterfield.

The Jacobin house was originally known as the Gisborne House after the family who built and lived there.

Jacobean house photographed in 1939



However, in the 1850s, half of the building was demolished to make way for the construction of Becket Street.

Then in 1907 it opened as the Jacobean House Café and became famous for its elegant and comfortable atmosphere with wooden floors, wood paneling and fireplaces.

By the 1980s, however, it had ceased to be a café and by the end of that decade was occupied by real estate agent Maynards, who continued to operate there for several years.

Eventually he left the building, which later became the home of a restaurant and bar called The Haus.

Initially, the restaurant was a success, but it finally closed in January 2011.

The Jacobean house remained empty until December 2016, when the building reopened as a board game cafe called Alchemy.

However, following a vandalism attack the following year, the café closed with owners after confirming that it would not reopen.

In granting a building permit for the apartments, city council planners said: “Although elements of the proposed works will detract from the importance of this Grade II listed building, in any case, this damage is considered to be less than substantial.

“When weighed against the benefits of ensuring the optimal sustainable use of a viable building refurbishment (which has been empty for a number of years), the proposals are deemed acceptable.”

