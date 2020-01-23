advertisement

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Local leaders are coming together to host a peace walk against gun violence this Sunday.

The Empowerment for Peace walk begins at 2:00 p.m. on the all-star baseball field in the city of Columbia.

Curtis spoke with Kassy Alia from Serve & Connect and Tonya Isaac from the Booker Washington Heights Neighborhood Association.

Both women talked that after a series of holiday crimes, this walk is a call to unity and action.

The Mayor of Colombia, Steve Benjamin, the Sheriff of Richland County, Leon Lott, and the Chief of Police of Colombia, Skip Holbrook, are all scheduled to attend the event.

The event is hosted by the North Columbia Youth Empowerment Initiative. The Columbia Police Department, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Serve & Connect and the City of Columbia support this walk.

