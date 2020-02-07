advertisement

Despite an overall strong labor market, problems in retail continue.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, American employers created a hefty 225,000 new jobs in January, better than forecasted an increase of 165,000. Most of these gains came from the private services sector, with leisure and hospitality, education and healthcare, and transportation and warehousing leading the way. (The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% – still almost half a century – and the average hourly wage rose 3.1% over the previous year.)

However, retail lost 8,300 jobs – a month after the increase in vacation hires in December. Apparel and clothing accessories stores saw a decrease of 4,600 jobs, which partially offset the increase in 5,500 sports stores. In addition, 14,400 jobs were lost in the general stores: 16,900 jobs were lost in the department stores, while 2,500 jobs were lost in the warehouse clubs and supercenters. (Non-retailers or online retailers and retailers with diverse businesses saw little change.)

advertisement

connected

The report appears just a few days after the announcement by retail giant Macy to cut stores significantly. This probably means that the unemployment problems in the industry will drag on for a few more months. Earlier this week, the Cincinnati-based company announced plans to close 125 outposts over the next three years and consolidate its New York headquarters to streamline its business. Around 2,000 company jobs or 9% of the workforce will be lost in the course of the move. Macy’s also plans to close its offices in downtown San Francisco, Cincinnati and Lorain, Ohio.

Major chains, specialty brands, and designers are just a few of the victims this year as changing consumer demands and increasing pressure from e-commerce have necessitated the closing of hundreds of brick-and-mortar stores and the subsequent loss of jobs. Express, JCPenney and Opening Ceremony are among the retailers that have already announced plans to close their locations across the country.

Want more?

Run the Numbers: These D&I jobs will explode in 2020

Retail employers are growing strongly, creating 41,000 new jobs in December

advertisement