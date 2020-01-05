advertisement

DICKSON CITY, Pa. – A restaurant in Lackawanna County gathers its own restaurant in its time of need.

Shawnee Baltrusaitis has been working at the Applebees in Dickson City for more than ten years.

Shawnee was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Her colleagues decided that they wanted to help.

Dozens of baskets were donated to raffle.

There was also a silent auction.

Many fellow Shawnee servers donate their time tonight and all tips go to Shawnee treatment.

“She has a lot of support from her Apple family, and there are so many people, even her regulars, people who come in here daily, and they see her or they know what’s going on, they are more than generous,” said Michele Duchnik, Applebees Manager.

The Applebees advantage in Dickson City runs until 9 p.m.

