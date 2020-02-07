advertisement

The dream job for every Harry Potter fan you know.

Did your Hogwarts letter get lost in the mail? Yes, we aswell.

To be honest, this writer already knows that the sorting hat would take me to Gryffindor – they do things first, never think about things according to my philosophy – but for all would-be witches and wizards who missed wizarding training Warner Bros. Studio Tour – Harry Potter’s Making of in Leavesden, Watford, has the next best.

You do not need to have completed either the O.W.Ls or the N.E.W.Ts as visitor experience hosts are hired for the tour.

Granted, in terms of the dream job, we all want to be Aurors or Teachers at Hogwarts (well, maybe not Defense Against the Dark Arts, because terrible events usually apply to teachers in this post), but this role will definitely excite anyone who Harry Potter loves.

Ok what is it about

As stated in the publication, employees must “ensure that our visitors are warmly welcomed to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour and experience the highest standards of customer care and interpretive support in an exciting, fascinating, and safe environment.”



Hex, curse, hurt, kill, poison, or let no cave troll go off on any of the guests.

Successful applicants are expected to have excellent communication, interpersonal and logical skills as well as the ability to convey interpretative elements to visitors.

That being said, an outgoing personality that excludes Ravenclaws is desirable, while some prior work experience in a customer-centric role is beneficial.

Finally, the ability to adapt to new situations and work well as part of a team is encouraged.

While that sounds like some kind of job specification that Hermione would write, we’re sure the job is as easy as casting Wingardium Leviosa.

You can find detailed information on this role here. If your application is successful, you can expect a lot of fun.

