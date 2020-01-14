advertisement

LSU football player and trainer Rush Field celebrate winning the championship

The Louisiana State University Tigers defeated the Clemson Tigers and won the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans, Louisiana on Monday, January 13. The LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and thus won its fourth championship title. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy winner of 2019, threw five touchdown passes on Monday, increasing his total season to 60 and broke the one-season touchdown pass record. The previous record holder was Colt Brennan at 58 in the 2006 season. The win ended a perfect season for the LSU, which has not lost a single game. Clemson also didn’t lose until the championship game. The video, shot by Michael Johnson, Executive Chef of LSU Athletics, shows players and coaches celebrating victory on the field. Photo credit: Michael Johnson via Storyful

