A pub owner said goodbye to his punters after calling the last orders for the last time.

Ashby Woulds in Moira has become the latest in a long list of area pubs to close in recent years.

Owner Tom Mcgurk announced on Facebook that the pub had closed permanently and thanked customers for their support.

He said: “As many of you know, we had to close and I just wanted to thank everyone for all the support and the memories.

“It is an experience I will never forget and it is all thanks to the people and friends who came to the pub.

“Without your support, we would not have come as far as we did.

“But unfortunately I could not keep it open any longer for which I am sorry.

“I hope to see all those who have helped us in the future and wish them the best.

“I want to thank my mom for all the help and emotional and financial support you have given me since we opened. I really appreciate it.”

Mcgurk took over the pub, which is said to be fully owned, in 2018.

He became well known for organizing open mic events and concerts.

Despite its closure, Mcgurk has hinted that it may soon reopen under new owners.

He wants the one who takes over the pub to keep the current staff members, whom he described as “incredible.”

The pub closed on Sunday evening February 2.

Burton Live could not contact Mr. Mcgurk to find out why the pub had to close.

