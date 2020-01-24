advertisement

Emmet County has separated from former county administrator John Calabrese.

In a last-minute addition to Thursday’s county commissioner meeting, the commissioners approved a separation agreement with Calabrese.

County Commissioner Charlie MacInnis tells us that many details of this agreement are confidential because it is a matter of personnel.

The commissioners unanimously approved the separation agreement.

Calabrese has been the county administrator since 2018. MacInnis says he wishes Calabrese the best.

“In my opinion, he’s a great man, he’s always been a straight shooter and he remains a good friend. We will be looking for candidates from across the state to find one who meets our needs, ”said MacInnis.

As the commissioners begin their search for the permanent replacement for Calabrese, the deputy administrator has been appointed as acting administrator.

