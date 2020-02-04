advertisement

At Fox, she ran a studio within the studio. There’s no room for that in Disney’s global conglomerate.

In March of last year, Emma Watts, Fox’s vice president and president of production at Twentieth Century Fox Film, was a new Team Disney employee who accompanied her crew when she was taken into another studio. She set off and hoped for the best.

Last week, after 22 years with Fox, Watts said goodbye to Disney, leaving senior executives Scott Aversano, Mike Ireland and Steve Asbell. While running Fox as a studio, she left a glorified Disney label. Her letter of dismissal said that she had to “pursue new opportunities”.

advertisement

While this is the standard language for high-profile executives, it has the added benefit of being true. “They cut her knees,” said an agent. “Fox remains a pod for Jim Cameron. This is another sign of the downsizing and Disneyization of this company. You dismantle it. “

When Watts started at Fox as a creative executive over two decades ago, hungry developers could strive to run their own labels. If the content was the elixir of life, studio production shops and in-house labels were the circulation system. They provided the volume and variety that the studios needed to thrive.

connected

connected

This gradually changed. The first and exclusive production shops have shrunk since the beginning of the 21st century, but more recently the studios have reduced the volume – and also the diversity – in the face of fading cashier and streaming competition. The increasing disinterest in original dramas is well documented: in today’s market, a studio label is called Pixar or Lucasfilm. These companies not only have the task of creating tentpoles, but billion-dollar IP. In this context, Watts could only play a minor role.

Two of their signature franchises, “X-Men” and “Deadpool” with an R rating, now belonged to another label – Kevin Feiges Marvel. And even though James Mangold’s “Ford v Ferrari” followed the Wolverine final “Logan” as an Oscar candidate last year, there were too many flops: action comedy “Stuber”, “X-Men”, chapter “Dark Phoenix” and success estimate “Ad Astra”. Whatever their mistakes – bad decisions, execution, or Disney distribution – prohibited their ability to build trust and confidence in their leadership.

“Fox Studio’s performance was well below that of Disney CEO Bob Iger in a second quarter 2019 earnings forecast.” Chairpersons Alan Horn and Alan Bergman would help Watts “consolidate and reduce the number of (Fox) releases to focus on the type of release we hope to get out of this studio.”

Anne Thompson

Another Fox release, “The Woman in the Window” starring Amy Adams and producer Scott Rudin, has been postponed to May 2020 from the fall 2019 release. Watts was forced to kill several of her babies, including Wes Ball’s $ 175 million. “Mouse Guard” just before production started. Watts first big green light for Disney, Ridley Scott’s medieval drama “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, Adam Driver and Ben Affleck, which opened on December 25, 2020 The way to release was also on deck with James Cameron’s four “Avatar” sequels for 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027.

Watts also leaves Shawn Levy’s “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds as a bank clerk who learns that he is a character in a video game. The release is scheduled for July 3rd. Reynolds, who signed a Fox manufacturing contract in January 2018, tweeted: “Without Emma Watts, Deadpool would never have happened. And certainly it would not have been that good. I hope that I can continue with her wherever she chooses. “

Broadimage / REX / Shutterstock

Watts is a hard-nosed, empathetic manager who grew up at Fox and has strong development skills and talent relationships. She blossomed under mentors Tom Rothman (now at Sony) and Jim Gianopulos (now at Paramount), but got involved with new boss Stacey Snider before moving to Disney. (Snider has not yet reappeared.) Watts is a Rothman-style filmmaker who passionately believes in people and projects and is willing to take risks and annoy producers and agents along the way when it comes to better films.

She advanced Ridley Scott’s Mars drama “The Martian” with Matt Damon, David Fincher’s “Gone Girl” with Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike and supported Matt Reeves iterations of “Planet of the Apes” to save the problematic “Bohemian Rhapsody”. launched “The Kingsman” series and supported not only the Hugh Jackman musical “The Greatest Showman” but also Kenneth Branaghs “Murder on the Orient Express” (and the upcoming “Death on the Nile”) and Steven Spielberg’s upcoming “West” Side Story “. “

Disney

“Emma is a top filmmaker,” Rothman told IndieWire. “She is passionate, professional and strong. She has strong beliefs and the courage and ability to respond to them. She was a great colleague and a formidable competitor, and I deeply respect her. “

Like Elizabeth Gabler (who planned to join Disney with Fox 2000 but was torn out of transition and signed a Sony manufacturing contract) and sales manager Chris Aronson (who came to Paramount), Watts in Hollywood will have many options for expanding the content environment , A studio landing is possible (just like Sony producer Amy Pascal switched to Universal), but she’ll likely find more applicants from the product-hungry streamer with big bags like Apple, Amazon, and Netflix.

In the meantime, the word “Fox” has been deleted from the searchlight label, as the two chairpersons Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula promote greater autonomy than the Watts label and their own distribution and marketing. Jojo Rabbit takes part in the Oscar race despite some other disappointments, including the expensive $ 14 million takeover of Terrence Malick’s “A Hidden Life” in Cannes, which only brought in $ 3.3 million at the global box office (and did not attract any Oscar attention) Sundance 2020 landings for Benh Zeitlin’s “Wendy” and “Force Majeure” remake “Downhill” with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell.

Here’s Watts departure note:

Team,

I am writing to you today to let you know that after much thought I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the 20th century.

Over the past few months, my top priority has been to continue promoting great filmmaking and successfully leading this team through the integration phase with Disney. After reaching this point, I approached Alan and Alan and realized that it was time for me to pursue new opportunities.

I started at Fox 22 years ago – Titanic was in the cinema, George Lucas had just announced his second Star Wars trilogy and X-Men was in development. I was a young creative leader who was eager to learn the business and was greeted from day one. Who would have thought that together we would add Night at the Museum, Bohemian Rhapsody, The Martian, Deadpool, Logan, Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story and, of course, Jim Cameron’s Avatar to the already known legacy of the studio. It was the first place in an incredible development that culminated in Fox becoming one of the largest media companies that continues to shape our industry worldwide.

Disney has an incredibly talented and creative leadership team and I am so grateful that I had the opportunity to be part of the expanded company. I am all the more grateful for the time that I have spent with all of you. Thank you for your commitment, great talent and storytelling support, and most of all for your friendship.

I am available here and in the next few weeks to support the transition process.

All the best,

Emma

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement