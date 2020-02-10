advertisement

At the Oscars on Sunday evening, in a segment paying tribute to the “impact of music” in the film, Lin-Manuel Miranda quoted director John Hughes, who in 1985 presented “Don’t You (Forget About Me) “, a song by the Scottish group New Wave Simple Minds, in the opening and closing credits of” The Breakfast Club “. “You couldn’t remove the song from the movie, and you couldn’t remove the movie from the song,” said Hughes. Miranda’s appearance was accompanied by a montage of sequences from “The Breakfast Club”, “Risky Business”, “Footloose” and other films musically before, ending with a clip from “8 Mile”, a film by 2002 on a young white rapper, played by Eminem, trying to launch his career in Detroit in the mid-nineties. A young Burt Reynolds appeared on screen in a scene from “Deliverance”. “Sometimes you have to get lost before you can find anything,” he advised.

Then suddenly Eminem himself was on stage, bearded and dressed in black, a thick cord of gold bouncing around his neck, performing “Lose Yourself”, a song from “8 Mile”. The apparition was not announced. The camera filmed the audience. Idina Menzel made a confused and slightly disdainful face. Brie Larson laughs. Martin Scorsese seemed to be asleep. Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas have looked at each other. But the majority of the crowd was screaming – dancing in this terrible, stiff fashion, people tied to formal wear are forced to move, but still show real excitement. It was obvious that most people knew the words and were ready to put them in front of the cameras.

“Lose Yourself” draws so neatly from the American myth that it sometimes seems that it could be an alternative national anthem: the song is an urgent exhortation, a parable of bootstrap, a promise that if you work hard, then work harder, anything is possible. (The idea and the language echo in “My Shot”, one of the most beloved songs from the musical “Hamilton” – which, of course, also deals with a basic American fable.) “Lose Yourself” is so instantly and endlessly absorbing in part because it encourages the kind of self-improvement that we all desperately want to believe is always possible, even if we think it may not be, and may never be. (It is cruel and amusing irony that the Oscars highlighted such a dedicated and optimistic ode to capitalism one night when “Parasite”, a powerful commentary on class, won the award for best film.) In each of we:

You better get lost in the music, the moment

You own it, you better never let it go

You only have one blow, don’t miss your chance to blow

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity

In 2003, “Lose Yourself” won the Oscar for best original song, beating songs by Paul Simon and U2. Barbra Streisand presented the award, noting, “Songs are amazing!” It was the first time that a rap song had won this category. Eminem said later that he did not think he had a chance. He was at home for a nap (“I thought it was for the actors,” he told a reporter in a 2007 interview for the radio show “Behind the Boards.” He also didn’t show up for the first Grammy Awards he was invited to. “How come there can’t be a rap album in the best album category,” he complained, a sentiment that was repeated, twenty years after Eminem’s first nomination, by the winner of this year’s best rap album, Tyler, the creator.) Luis Resto, one of the co -authors of Eminem on “Lose Yourself”, accepted the award. Resto, who had long curly hair, wore several large pearl necklaces, a Detroit Pistons jersey and a blazer. “He has symphonies in his head,” he said of Eminem. “He’s a good man, good heart.”

It seemed that the Academy was trying to balance Eminem’s presence on Sunday – which many quickly decried as absurd and irrelevant – by asking Billie Eilish to perform the Beatles “Yesterday” during the editing of a montage In Memoriam. His interpretation was discreet and elegant, but almost too little sentimental. (Paul McCartney, who played and sang the original version, is perhaps the greatest living example in the world of how pure feeling can be deployed to amazing ends.) Eilish – who is eighteen and has recently scanned the main Grammy categories, including Album of the Year, Disc of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist – was feverishly applauded by adults all winter; Sunday, an E! The red carpet commentator enthusiastically suggested that she might even have invented a whole new genre of music.

Some praise from Eilish seems warranted, but an increasing percentage of it is vaguely rampant – panting exhortations uttered by adults who have finally found a teenager who does not scare them, or perhaps scares them just enough. Eilish is sometimes considered a counter-cultural figure: she boldly refused the sexualization by heart of female pop stars who were once so relentlessly subdued, and her music is dark and inventive. But she still works in familiar cultural fashions (when I was a belligerent seventeen years old, I dyed my hair with Manic Panic, I wore giant T-shirts and I often said “Duh” too), which sometimes makes them feel premature to declare it radical iconoclast. (Her costume may be extra large, but it’s still Chanel.)

Shortly after her performance this year, Eminem tweeted an explanation of her presence, writing, “Look, if you had another photo, another opportunity … Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here. No matter how unexpected (or confused over time) the performance was, I still found it to be a soft and serious coda. Being eighteen and not being impressed is fun, but being forty-seven and being humble is pretty great.

