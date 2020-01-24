advertisement

Despite the fact that Eminem’s last two albums were surprising, the routine of a new Slim Shady release feels oddly familiar.

We are excited to see what the rugged MC came up with, first knocked out of production, then slowly tired of another round of the Detroit rapper dealing with almost every modern hip-hop trend. Oh yes, and fuck yourself if you don’t like Revival, which of course nobody did.

Kamikaze and, to a lesser extent, Music To Be Murdered By have both reaffirmed this point, with a large, bold production serving as a soundtrack to Eminem’s tried and tested provocative brand, “Old man screams about everything that becomes poetry” serves so popular that it excited the senses of teenagers and ignorant white guys alike.

With his latest album, he devoted a large part of this energy to a political protest hit and miss. “For Eminem, there can occasionally be abstract recognitions of our shared humanity,” wrote Jon Dolan of Rolling Stone.

But while much of hip hop listens to both poets and producers who use their music to paint a more vivid picture of the world, Em still offers the ability to deliver crisp images when he wants.

Especially in his latest album we saw that in track “Godzilla”, the third verse of which apparently topped Eminem’s own world record for the fastest rap verse ever recorded.

According to Genius, “his speed will run to” Godzilla “in about 31 seconds by the end of his third verse, rapping 224 words with a total of 330 syllables, equivalent to 10.65 syllables per second and 7.23 words per second.”

“This manages to outperform his feature on Nicki Minaj’s 2018 track” Majesty “,” writes the website. “On this song, Em was able to spit out 123 syllables in about 12 seconds, or about 10.3 syllables per second. These syllables are 85 words, with an average word count of 7.08 words per second.”

The song hits the official world record for the fastest rap ever recorded. It is featured in Ems track “Rap God” by The Marshall Mathers LP 2 from 2013. Since then, the track is also known for the first posthumous feature of the emo-rap talent Juice WRLD, his premature death at the end of last year.

There is no doubt that the world record will help Music To Be Murdered By to become Ems 10th Billboard number 1 album.

