The 2020 Academy Awards continued as usual, following in the footsteps of 2019 when there were no surprises. Brad Pitt had already received the award for best supporting actor, along with Laura Dern, two actors who had cleaned up this award season to the point where their names seemed to be engraved into the trophy months before they even hit the red carpet ,

But as the lights dawned and the evening turned to celebrate the best musical moments in the film’s history, the audience was just as stunned as the audience at home when the familiar sound of “Lose Yourself” began and Eminem appeared dressed on stage in his characteristic uniform of loose jeans, a black jacket and a hat.

Eminem won the 2003 Oscar for “Lose Yourself,” the title that became synonymous with his acting debut in 8 Mile, the hip-hop drama that told the story of Jimmy “B-Rabbit” Smith (played by Eminem), who used his rap skills to leave the ghetto. But in true Eminem style, the rapper (real name Marshall Mathers) did not attend the evening in 2003 and never had to go on stage with co-authors Luis Resto and Jeff Bass to receive the award.

Well, he’s made up for it now. And while fans could only marvel at a song that really shaped the hip-hop landscape as we know it and at the same time has become one of the most famous in film history, pans of the Oscar crowd showed mixed reactions. Some seemed to clearly enjoy the performance while their heads swayed in time, and others even showed their fandom by joining in with any lyrics.

But then there were the looks of confusion, disbelief and … anger? Billie Eilish didn’t seem too fond of the performance, nor did Idina Menzel, who might just be annoyed that Eminem stole the spotlight from her earlier performance at night.

It was strange, to say the least. Especially when a big name like Eminem was not mentioned during the show but just performed on stage as if it were his own concert. Here are some of our favorite reactions to his appearance.

You killed it, man! #eminemoscars #Eminem https://t.co/y5gar0JXWl

– Bolt Vanderhuge (@Cripcrapple) February 10, 2020

Celebrities who respond to Eminem’s performance are my 2020 mood pic.twitter.com/oDrxriWDCS

– Sam Stryker (@sbstryker), February 10, 2020

Live shot on the #oscars #eminem #MartinScorsese pic.twitter.com/c27ijuNZ6b

– Joe Mercer (@ExitRowJoe) February 10, 2020

Nobody in the crowd knows the words to get lost * cuts to Meryl Streep * pic.twitter.com/X7HIwmAn4e

– Danny Heifetz (@Danny_Heifetz) February 10, 2020

EMINEM PERFORMS, LOSE IT AND I DON’T KNOW WHAT HAPPENS. #oscars pic.twitter.com/XgGzPuwFYq— Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020 The reactions to this Eminem performance were so good

