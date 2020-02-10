advertisement

Would the Real Slim Shady please stand up? Eminem attended the 92nd Academy Awards for a surprising performance of Lose Yourself.

At the ceremony in 2003, the rap artist – real name Marshall Mathers – won the Oscar for the best original song for the hit ballad.

When this year’s awards announced the winners of the music categories, Eminem stepped off the stage to interpret his classic melody in a breathtaking way (which I also predicted).

8 Mile has been highly praised by critics and has attracted a lot of attention in several ceremonies, from the Oscars to the Golden Globes.

New Yorker David Denby wrote: “In the tradition of Rocky and Fever, the film is a cleverly constructed piece of proletarian pop – a story of triumph – but like Eminem’s angry lyrics, 8 Mile has its own kind of hideous openness. ‘

Nathan Rabin of the AV Club wrote: “Since becoming the king of pop culture, Eminem has transformed the chaotic feelings of his life into a musical black comedy. In 8 mile this life becomes an equally exciting drama. “

His appearance follows the recent release of Music To Be Murdered By, his first LP since Kamikaze in 2018. Eminem has captioned the Instagram announcement as follows: “It’s your funeral.” Not surprisingly, the album itself is pretty dark.

The 20-track selection includes collaborations with Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Gray, Young M.A, and others. He has also worked with many artists on the album – for example, Gray was strong in Eminem and Dr. Dre’s icon I Need a Doctor.

