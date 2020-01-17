advertisement

Guess who’s back? Eminem dropped a bomb on the rap world last night and released his 11th studio album out of nowhere.

The real name Marshall Mathers announced the new album on Instagram last night on January 16 – so far his contribution has more than 800,000 likes.

advertisement

With the title Music To Be Murdered By, it is his first LP since Kamikaze (which was also discontinued without warning) in 2018. Eminem has given his announcement the following title: “It is your funeral.” Not surprisingly, the album itself is pretty dark.

The 20-track selection includes collaborations with Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Royce Da 5’9, Skylar Gray, Young M.A, and others. He has also worked with many artists on the album – for example, Gray was strong in Eminem and Dr. Dre’s icon I Need a Doctor.

However, this is the first time Eminem is working with Juice WRLD, Lucid Dreams’ 21-year-old rapper, who passed away in December last year. He had previously said that Slim Shady had a huge impact on his own work.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU (/ embed)

As for the songs, Music To Be Murdered By includes tracks like You Gon ‘Learn, In Too Deep, Heaven Leave, Never Love Again and Darkness – the latter has received the music video treatment and is now available to stream with the album.

Eminem’s inspiration is so brilliantly crazy that you couldn’t have invented it. It turned out that he was inspired when none other than film legend Alfred Hitchcock went on Twitter to explain the album’s name. Eminem wrote: “Inspired by Master, Uncle Alfred!”

Throughout the new album, Slim is – as expected – addressing and discussing a number of topics on the album. On the Unacceptable route, Eminem talks about the bombings in the Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert in 2017. He reports: “I am thinking about screaming bombs at stake as if I were outside an Ariana Grande concert.”

If Music To Be Murdered By appears in the charts from the start, Eminem will overtake Kanye West and make debut number one in a row (West reached ninth place with his latest album Jesus Is King).

The album comes after a long line of beef between Eminem and a line of rappers, from Machine Gun Kelly to Nick Cannon. He has mostly stayed calm during all the alleged diss tracks and social media slams – if the title of this album suggests anything, it’s a mighty defeat.

Music To Be Murdered By is now available for streaming.

advertisement