A Dundee rapper with ties to some of the biggest names in the music industry says world superstar Eminem “stole” the concept of his new album from a song released five years ago.

© Jeremy Deputat / PA Wire

Detroit rapper Eminem.

Darren Stewart, who performs as Zee the Dungeonous, believes the Detroit hip-hop star also copied the release date and title of the new Music to Be Murdered By album from its release in 2015.

Mr. Stewart’s track and Eminem’s album use audio samples from the 1958 vinyl record of the same name by director Alfred Hitchcock.

The Dundee rapper said his suspicion was heightened after Eminem – whose real name is Marshall Mathers – released his new record on January 17, exactly five years to the day after his single was released by Mr. Stewart.

The song also includes rapper Gavin Bain, known as Brains McLoud, half of the duo Silibil N ‘Brains, whose exploits pretending to be American to deceive record company directors were featured in the documentary film The Great Hip Hop Hoax.

Mr. Stewart and Mr. Bain are both linked to Eminem via D12, a hip-hop group formed in the late 1990s by emerging Detroit artists, including Mathers and his alias Slim Shady.

Mr. Stewart, originally from Pitlochry, worked with the member of the group Bizarre after meeting the collective at a concert in Glasgow in 2008. The American star was also the guest of the album Zee the Dungeonous’ Murder Zee Wrote .

© Provided

Darren Stewart playing the role of Zee the Dungeonous (on the left) and with Bizarre, member of D12, in 2008

Mr. Bain and his collaborator Billy Boyd, who met at Dundee College, signed with Sony records, played on a UK tour with Eminem, and appeared with D12 after pretending they came from ‘a small town in California to gain credibility.

Stewart thinks the similarities between his song and Music to Be Murdered By are too striking to be a coincidence, but said Eminem is likely to “get away” because he is a more established artist.

Mr. Stewart said: “At first, I thought the sample / concept / shared title was a minor coincidence. Then the same release date, when it could be another coincidence, freaked me out a bit.

“But after thinking about our connections with D12, that doesn’t put it too far from the realm of the possibility that Eminem, via Bizarre, heard my track, dug for the sample I used and took the concept.

“Obviously, the richest artist with the strongest fan base is the one who gets away with it.”

A spokesperson for Polydor Records, when asked if she wanted to respond to Mr. Stewart’s allegations, said: “Unfortunately not.” The parent company Universal Music Group did not respond to several requests for comment.

Eminem released their eleventh studio album on Friday without notice and received a positive response from fans. However, the Unaccommodating track has been criticized for referring to the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

In 2010, The Courier reported how former Grinderman singer Nick Cave denied stealing a hook from Dundee musician Frankie Duffy and the title of his former band, Gray Man, in 2005, for the song Palaces of Montezuma .

