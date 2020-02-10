advertisement

The Oscar audience was briefly lost on Sunday evening when Eminem came over to see a surprising performance of “Lose Yourself”, 17 years after winning an Oscar for the track “8 Mile” at the 2003 awards ceremony – which he skipped.

After the stunt and standing ovation from the audience, Eminem (real name Marshall Mathers) went to Twitter to thank the Academy for letting him do his thing tonight since he was not attending the 75th ceremony for which the Statuette was awarded for the best original song for “Lose Yourself” – the first hip-hop track to win in this category.

“Look, if you still had a chance, another … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy,” he tweeted next to a clip that lacked the 2003 Oscars. “I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Eminem surprised his last studio albums. The latest version, “Music to Be Murdered By”, was released on January 17th with no advance promotion. Shady / Aftermath / Interscope release “Music to Murdered By” comprises 20 tracks.

“8 Mile” was released in 2002 at the height of Eminem’s powers. In the semi-autobiographical drama, Eminem played the battle rapper B. Rabbit.

“The Eminem Show”, the successor to the 2000 “The Marshall Mathers LP”, was released in the same year as “8 Mile”.

Eminem conquered the hip-hop scene with the 1999 release “The Slim Shady LP” and their lead single “My Name Is”, which resulted in particular from an example of Labi Siffre’s 1975 track “I Got The …”.

Watch Eminem’s appearance of “Lose Yourself” at the Sunday Oscars via the video in the following tweet.

The 92nd Academy Awards are now broadcast on ABC.

