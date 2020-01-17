advertisement

Eminem only surprised his fans by releasing a brand new album.

This is Eminem’s eleventh album. It is inspired by an album by Alfred Hitchcock from 1958, entitled “Music To Be Murdered By”.

The album cover sees the American rapper imitate the classic horror filmmaker.

There are 20 tracks on the album, which are similar to “ Kamikaze ” of 2018, were put online without prior warning.

Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/ilXAjJtqzV

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

It’s your funeral … # MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now – https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

He features appearances by Young M.A, Black Thought, Royce da 5’9 ”, Don Toliver, Juice WRLD, Skylar Gray, Q-Tip, Anderson .Paak, and more.

‘Music to Be Murdered By’ can be found on Spotify among other major music platforms.

The musician also released yesterday a clip of “Darkness”, one of the songs on the album.

Aimed at US gun laws, this is a dark video clip with sensitive material.

Much of it focuses on the October 1 shooting in Las Vegas and there is a re-enactment of the interior of the shooter’s hotel room at Mandalay Bay.

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU (/ integrated)

Here is the album track list for ‘Music To Be Murdered By’:

1. “Premonition (Intro)”

2. “Not accommodating” with Young M.A

3. “You Gon ‘Learn” with Royce 5’9 “and white gold

4. “Alfred (Interlude)”

5. “That Kinda Nights” with Ed Sheeran

6. “In too deep”

7. “Godzilla” with Juice Wrld

8. “Darkness”

9. “Leaving Heaven” with Skylar Gray

10. “Yah Yah” with Royce 5’9 “, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun

11. “Father-in-law (introduction)”

12. “Father-in-law”

13. “Marsh”

14. “Never Love Again”

15. “Little Engine”

16. “Lock It Up” with Anderson .Paak

17. “Farewell”

18. “No Regrets” with Don Toliver

19. “I Will” with KXNG Crooked, Royce 5’9 “and Joell Ortiz

20. “Alfred (Outro)”

