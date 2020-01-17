Eminem surprised the fans again with a new album.
The artist, who placed first in the Kamikaze chart series in 2018 without warning, has just released a new LP titled “Music To Be Murdered By” impacting this week’s Billboard 200 chart.
The album title list is below. “Godzilla”, a collaboration with the recently deceased Juice WRLD, is number 3 in the US Spotify New Music Friday playlist. “Darkness” is started with an accompanying music video.
1] Foreboding – intro
2] Non-accommodating ft. Young M.A
3] You learn ft. Royce Da 5’9 ’& White Gold
4] Alfred – interlude
5] This type of nights ft. Ed Sheeran
6] Too deep
7] Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD
8] darkness
9] Leave the sky ft. Skylar Gray
10] Yah Yah ft. Rocye Da 5 ‘9’ ‘, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun
11] stepfather – intro
12] stepfather
13] Marsh
14] Never love again
15] Small engine
16] Lock It Up ft. Anderson. Paak
17] Farewell
18] No Regret ft. Don Toliver
19] I will be KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9 ″ & Joell Ortiz
20] Alfred – Outro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU [/ embed]