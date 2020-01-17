advertisement

Eminem surprised the fans again with a new album.

The artist, who placed first in the Kamikaze chart series in 2018 without warning, has just released a new LP titled “Music To Be Murdered By” impacting this week’s Billboard 200 chart.

The album title list is below. “Godzilla”, a collaboration with the recently deceased Juice WRLD, is number 3 in the US Spotify New Music Friday playlist. “Darkness” is started with an accompanying music video.

1] Foreboding – intro

2] Non-accommodating ft. Young M.A

3] You learn ft. Royce Da 5’9 ’& White Gold

4] Alfred – interlude

5] This type of nights ft. Ed Sheeran

6] Too deep

7] Godzilla ft. Juice WRLD

8] darkness

9] Leave the sky ft. Skylar Gray

10] Yah Yah ft. Rocye Da 5 ‘9’ ‘, Black Thought, Q-Tip & Denaun

11] stepfather – intro

12] stepfather

13] Marsh

14] Never love again

15] Small engine

16] Lock It Up ft. Anderson. Paak

17] Farewell

18] No Regret ft. Don Toliver

19] I will be KXNG Crooked, Royce Da 5’9 ″ & Joell Ortiz

20] Alfred – Outro

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHQC4fAhcbU [/ embed]

