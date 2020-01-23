advertisement

Grammy winning rapper Eminem keeps it 92 plus 8. The hip-hop veteran stepped forward to provide some context and clarity behind his new album Music to Be Murdered By.

Key facts: On Thursday, Slim Shady published his social media pages to downplay people who take his references to “murder” too literally.

“Because you see, they call me a threat and if the shoe fits, I’ll wear it.” But if not, then you will swallow the truth, smile and support it. #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/2aIFk2kz8a

advertisement

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 23, 2020

See this post on Instagram

“Because you see, they call me a threat and if the shoe fits, I’ll wear it.” But if not, then you will all swallow the truth, smile and endure it. #Renegade #MusicToBeMurderedBy

A post shared by Marshall Mathers (@eminem) on January 23, 2020 at 7:17 am PST

Key details: Based on new estimates, the LP of Slim Shady will easily accumulate nearly 300,000 copies and ensure a first launch during its opening week.

Update of American maps (via @HITSDD):

# 1 @Eminem 270-290k

# 2 @halsey 200-220k

# 3 Mac Miller 180-200k

# 4 @RoddyRicch 95-105k

# 5 @PostMalone 55-60k

# 6 @DaBabyDaBaby 35-40k

# 7 @Harry_Styles 35-40k

# 8 @selenagomez 30-35k

# 9 @billieeilish 30-35k

# 10 Frozen II 30-35k

– cartographic data (@chartdata) January 23, 2020

Wait, there is more: Tuesday evening, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee contacted Twitter to call Marshall Mathers a certified legend.

Eminem is a legend

– Swae Lee Lee Swae (@SwaeLee) January 22, 2020

Before you leave: Last Thursday evening, Em shocked the fans by abandoning the unexpected solo effort.

It’s your funeral… # MusicToBeMurderedBy Out Now – https://t.co/q4TAFJUVGV pic.twitter.com/6PqnTjCKgu

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred! #MusicToBeMurderedBy pic.twitter.com/ilXAjJtqzV

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 17, 2020

The post Eminem refers to his classic RENEGADE bars in response to music to be murdered by Backlash: “For the victims of this album, may you rest peacefully” appeared first.

advertisement