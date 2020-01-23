advertisement

Eminem raised the controversy surrounding his new album “Music To Be Murdered By” and wrote a letter to the “gentle listeners” who became “victims of the album”.

The rapper’s letter comes after receiving a violent backlash for his song Unaccommodating, which seems to shed light on the Manchester terrorist attack in 2017, in which 22 people were killed during a concert by Ariana Grande and many more were injured.

advertisement

The lyrics included: “But I’m thinking about screaming” bombs off “at stake as if I were waiting outside an Ariana Grande concert.” They caused outrage among many who asked how insensitive he could be if many innocent people are killed.

Eminem dropped the surprise album entitled Music To Be Murdered By in the early morning hours of January 17 and spoiled the fans with a whole range of songs, including the later rapper Juice WRLD, Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak and Royce da 5 ‘ 9 ″, Skylar Gray and Young MA

However, it was not the big names that drew people’s attention, but the numerous “disgusting” references to terrorism, murder and suicide – because the Manchester terrorist attack was not the only one mentioned on the album.

In his song Darkness, the 47-year-old raps from the perspective of a mass hunter who aims people at a concert, similar to the 2017 shoot at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas, in which 58 people and more than 400 were injured.

In response to the criticism, real name Marshall Mathers said that his album was not made with “The Squeamish” in mind, adding that murder is “not always literal or pleasant”.

Gentle listener, in today’s wonderful world, murder has become so common that we are a society that is obsessed and fascinated by it. I thought, why not make a sport of it and kill it with beats? Let me explain that before you pick up the gun.

This album was not made for the squeamish. If you’re slightly offended or upset by the screams of bloody murder, this may not be the collection for you. Certain selections have been developed to shock conscience, which can lead to positive action. Unfortunately, the darkness has really come over us.

You see, murder is not always literal and not pleasant in this case. These rods are only for the sharpest knives in the drawer. May you rest peacefully for the victims of the album. For the rest of you, please listen more closely next time. Good night! With deepest sympathy, Eminem.

Since posting the letter on Instagram today, January 23, he has already received almost 600,000 likes at the time of writing. Many of his fans greet him for refusing to give in to the criticism.

And with the current projections that put the album on the right track to become Eminem’s 10th # 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, rapper fans seem to know what he was up to.

Music To Be Murdered By is now available for streaming.

advertisement