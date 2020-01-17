advertisement

If we have learned one thing about Eminem over the years, it is that there are no sacred cows in his lyrics book.

Everyone and everything has been a mockery in the eyes of the rapper for the past twenty years or more – but a song from his latest album has angered many who claim it goes too far.

As you may know, he released “Music to Be Murdered By” this morning, but the song “Unaccomodating” makes a joke about the attacks at Manchester Arena. 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber when leaving a Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

The lyrics say: “I plan to shout” Bombs away “on the game / As if I were outside of an Ariana Grande concert”, and many fans have turned to social networks to denounce the bad alleged rapper’s taste.

eminem literally just made a joke about the bombing of Manchester during the concert of Ariana Grande … it’s so damn sick, you had better not pay attention to this man. people have literally lost their lives, and are you going to get out of the music and try to make a profit? pic.twitter.com/mKJo06RL9p

– chris (mariestakis) (@sweeterheavens) January 17, 2020

(TW) Eminem really said in his new song “uncomfortable” that the lyrics “explode as if I were at an ariana grande concert” and then continued with gunfire / explosions mocking manchester .. i am disgusted how did he or his team think it was going? it is trash pic.twitter.com/Ra8G4SPeNN

– sophia (@needygiaws) January 17, 2020

eminem really made reference to the bombing of manchester on his new album … what for? it was so traumatic and he uses it to influence his album. he is disgusting

– tev ☽ (@onIyrare) January 17, 2020

eminem really made fun of the bombing of manchester on his new album? does he not realize that children and adolescents lost their lives that evening? absolutely sick in the fucking head

– dominique ❅ (@CMONPUDDN) January 17, 2020

The fact that Eminem made a joke about the Manchester attack in his song makes me sick. he can’t get out of it. he has said his name thoroughly and cannot deny it at all. repugnant. how insensitive you must be to say something like that.

– 𝒇🕊 (@divinegrrandde) January 17, 2020

Imagine @Eminem rapping on the Manchester bombings just to let people talk about him, class A asshole

– Branden Holmes (@ branden1801mcfc) January 17, 2020

Others, however, pointed out that Eminem made his name by making controversial statements in his music, and that he also helped raise funds for victims after the attack.

All the soft-assed people who clearly heard nothing from @Eminem and who are crazy because of the Manchester line – you literally DEATH me. How sweet this generation can be. 😴 💤

You must all cancel and leave the Internet.

– 𝗞𝘆𝗿𝗮 (@ kyrax97) January 17, 2020

you all drag Eminem to the Manchester lineage as Ari didn’t defend Pete Davidson when he joked about it and Em didn’t raise $ 2 million for Manchester … some people only see what they want to see

– mia (@miaghx) January 17, 2020

So they have been making and supporting World War II jokes since the start of the year, but now want to cancel Eminem for a line on Manchester eh?

– emma (@mango_smut) January 17, 2020

Ariana’s scary fiance was making jokes about Manchester and Ariana defended him … you can all try to cancel Eminem for the 1 billionth time #EminemIsOverParty

– Sofi the gemini 🥦 (@drugsbalIads) January 17, 2020

To all those who talk about Eminem’s verse on his latest album referring to the Manchester attack #Eminem pic.twitter.com/GmAF7ioFhq

– Abhi Jain (@ abhijain298) January 17, 2020

Listen to the song and decide for yourself below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F6OqmrOEMmo (/ integrated)

