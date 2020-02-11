advertisement

Already in 2003 – an incredible 17 years ago – Eminem was the first hip-hop artist in history to be awarded the Oscar for the best original song by Lose Yourself and received this prestigious award.

Although many musicians would have taken the opportunity to deliver a long speech in front of Hollywood’s brightest lights, Em decided to completely spoil the glittering evening and his colleague Luis Resto accepted the award in his place.

So it was a little unexpected when the 47-year-old rapper rocked the 92nd Academy Awards for an explosive performance of Lose Yourself with footage from the semi-biographical 8 mile.

Eminem’s late arrival brought him a standing ovation, and the excitement was palpable among those present.

Eminem spoke to Variety about his surprise appearance and explained why it took him so long to get on the Dolby Theater stage:

I thought maybe because I didn’t have a chance at the time, maybe it would be cool.

I didn’t think I had a chance of winning at the time, and we had just played Lose Yourself at Grammys with the Roots a few weeks before the Oscars, so we didn’t think it was a good idea.

And even when I was younger, I didn’t really feel that a show like this would understand me. When I found out that I had won, it showed me how authentic and genuine this award is – if you don’t show up and still win. That makes it very real for me.

I don’t know that I was disappointed [missed it], I was blown away by the fact that I won.

I don’t even think I understood then that you could get an Oscar for a song, and I remember that I was a little confused as to why I wanted one because it was like a vacuum with the Oscars as a kid ,

Eminem went on to explain what he had done instead that night, and his answer was actually very sweet:

I think I was just at my daughter’s home – and I haven’t seen it either. At that point, Hailie had to be in school early in the morning, so [I was sleeping].

Luis Resto, my keyboardist who produces records with me, went and accepted them – and I know that people probably said, “Who the hell is this guy?”

So he called me and I remember that the phone kept ringing and I was like “Motherf – I’m trying to sleep!” But [I answered] and he’s like “Hey man, you won!” ? Sh-! Cool! “But that was a different time and I was in a different place in my life.

Eminem’s Oscars appearance followed a montage that celebrated the Oscar for sound editing / mixing and had been kept top secret during rehearsals.

Even though it looked as if he had missed his shot, it turned out that an Oscar invitation was not a one-off opportunity. Em reportedly enjoyed his time at the ceremony and apparently even had the opportunity to hug the award-winning actress Salma Hayek.

