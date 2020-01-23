advertisement

Women’s rugby star in England Emily Scarratt is supporting an on-call firefighting program at the station near her home in Leicestershire to make people nearby healthier and fitter.

The 29-year-old Desford native who is best known as the player who won the 2014 Women’s World Cup triumph in England with six minutes to play, supports the Train2Save program run by Market Station firefighters Bosworth.

Emily, who was named Leicester Mercury sportswoman in 2019 last week, has been playing rugby since the age of five and worked on the family farm on Lindridge Lane before playing her first match for England in 2008.

Emily Scarratt pictured visiting Market Bosworth Fire and Rescue Station to support a fitness program run by her part-time firefighters

Fire departments hope that the program, to encourage people to improve their physical condition, could lead some to become firefighters on call.

Team manager Paul Wragg said, “Market Bosworth’s Train2Save program encourages locals to train with firefighters, who are also qualified personal trainers.

“In addition to being able to get fitter and healthier, the idea is that the station can start a larger conversation with the community, in person and online, in order to broadcast fire safety messages. that save lives and stimulate interest in recruiting.

“Although no one is required to want to join the team to participate in Train2Save, we were extremely encouraged that the local community has expressed an interest in joining us.”

He added: “Emily has witnessed the effectiveness of her local fire and rescue service on numerous occasions while working on the farm and understands more than most the importance of having a local fire apparatus.

England’s Emily Scarratt is tackled by Italy’s Camilla Sarasso during the international match at Goldington Road, Bedford on November 23, 2019

(Image: PA)

“The Market Bosworth fire and rescue station is outfitted with local community members carrying pagers.

“They receive the same training as that offered to full-time firefighters and are ready to help anytime when someone may be facing the greatest challenge of their lives.”

Emily said: “When I learned that the local station was running a new initiative called” Train2Save “, it immediately sparked my interest

This dramatic image captures the wave of activity on the scene as firefighters at Bosworthwork Market to free a truck driver from the wreckage of his truck.

(Image: Ted Cottrell)

“I am absolutely delighted to be associated with the project and I think it is a fantastic opportunity for the locals to see what the station is doing and to train with the local firefighters.”

Firefighter Rich Davis said, “We have only had one session and we have already expressed an interest in having people join the team as on-call firefighters.

Visit the Market Bosworth Fire Station Facebook page @lfrsbosworth or send an email to Richard.davis@leics-fire.gov.uk

.

